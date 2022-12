Complete list of changes:

-Finished 24 kinds of magic jewelry (only 2 are in Ch.1).

-Damage resistance now range from -500 to 500, so magic jewelry get/drop scripts don't get bugged out.

-Fixed bug where choosing gender wouldn't affect stats in character creations.

-Limited player names to 20 characters in character creation.

-Sound settings no longer reset when returning to main menu.

-Updated a lot of object descriptions.