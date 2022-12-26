Update 1.2.0f7: Huge shader rework! Better graphic and big optimizations

Hi everyone,

Here's the biggest changelogs for latest patch.

New features:

•(Almost) complete shader rework achieving:

-Better performance

-Fixes of various shader glitches with DepthPass.

-Sharper looking textures.

-Better terrain effect at distance.

-More consistent snow and terrain blending effects.

•Added customizable distance LOD texture for terrain in Map Editor.

Fixes:

•Changed the way the game manages localization files.

•Fixes in mission editor.

•Fixes in Stalingrad water.

•Fixed bug when interacting with injured soldiers when using gamepad.

•Various other smaller fixes.

Here's you can find a little devlog regarding Normandy Campaign development.

Please let us know if you'd like to see other devlogs like this.

Remember that you can always come to report feedbacks and suggestion in the Discord server, or you can just join to say hello to the community.

I wish everyone some happy holidays and best wishes for the upcoming new hear.

Marco.