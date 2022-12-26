A Few More Changes

Lowered the rate at which the Portal Guardian uses Butcher Blossom.
The easter egg previously stated to be in Elcid is in the house of a certain “Golden” guy.
The Cursed Castle is now visually darker than before.
The coffin in Cursed Castle no longer gives the impression that it can be opened. It now offers a hint as to who it belongs to. (Hint: A pre-launch playable vampire who instead ended up appearing in 7th Deep.)
Fixed an issue where Alvar’s Staff would unequip on its own.
The player will now know beforehand about a mandatory party split at end game.
Made a certain useless item sellable for those who wish it out of inventory.
Changed files in this update