 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dragons' Twilight update for 26 December 2022

A Few More Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10217803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lowered the rate at which the Portal Guardian uses Butcher Blossom.

The easter egg previously stated to be in Elcid is in the house of a certain “Golden” guy.

The Cursed Castle is now visually darker than before.

The coffin in Cursed Castle no longer gives the impression that it can be opened. It now offers a hint as to who it belongs to. (Hint: A pre-launch playable vampire who instead ended up appearing in 7th Deep.)

Fixed an issue where Alvar’s Staff would unequip on its own.

The player will now know beforehand about a mandatory party split at end game.

Made a certain useless item sellable for those who wish it out of inventory.

Changed files in this update

Dragons' Twilight Content Depot 658051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link