A Few More Changes

Build 10217803 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 22:32:07 UTC

Lowered the rate at which the Portal Guardian uses Butcher Blossom.

The easter egg previously stated to be in Elcid is in the house of a certain “Golden” guy.

The Cursed Castle is now visually darker than before.

The coffin in Cursed Castle no longer gives the impression that it can be opened. It now offers a hint as to who it belongs to. (Hint: A pre-launch playable vampire who instead ended up appearing in 7th Deep.)

Fixed an issue where Alvar’s Staff would unequip on its own.

The player will now know beforehand about a mandatory party split at end game.

Made a certain useless item sellable for those who wish it out of inventory.