[v1.0.10] Performance, Stability, and Polish

PATCH NOTES

v1.0.10

This is another large patch that addresses a number of bugs by refactoring a lot of old code to make future bug fixes easier to diagnose and fix. With this comes major increases to performance in large rooms on low hardware, more stable collisions for the player and npcs, further UI improvements, better ultrawide support, and more. Full patch notes below.

Once again thank you to Novalia Spirit for reporting many of these bugs.