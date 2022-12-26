[v1.0.10] Performance, Stability, and Polish

PATCH NOTES
v1.0.10
This is another large patch that addresses a number of bugs by refactoring a lot of old code to make future bug fixes easier to diagnose and fix. With this comes major increases to performance in large rooms on low hardware, more stable collisions for the player and npcs, further UI improvements, better ultrawide support, and more. Full patch notes below.
Once again thank you to Novalia Spirit for reporting many of these bugs.
- Greatly improve object culling for increased performance
- Standardize weapon and collision behavior across all humanoids
- Fix backgrounds being drawn outside of room bounds on ultrawide monitors
- Improve UI animations in the options menu, title screen
- Improve healthbar visuals
- Improve screen shaking effect, the setting in the options menu now affects intensity instead of being a simple toggle
- Improve loading game and spawning player scripts
- Re-organize resolution changing code
- Fix display options menu bugs
- Glasses item improvements (now required to view damage numbers)
- Lower time between save stations letting you save again
- Stop wizards from sighting the player through walls
- Improve coins and emeralds
- Remove stealth feature for crates and physics armor
- Improve equip menu visibility
- Fix inventory screen not toggling on when opening with tab on keyboard
- Minor map screen improvements
- Particle improvements
- Fix interacting with NPCs while in equip switch menu
- Minor HUD improvements
- Improve player and NPC ceiling collision code
- Improve text and message boxes
- Add missing save room icon to map screen
- Improve sand worm boss
- Fix some NPCs not calling NPC behavior
- Minor Final boss and new game plus bug fixes
- Numerous other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update