-AI falling through map finally fixed for good (previous update still had this bug to a lesser amount)
-Red dot for m16 adjusted to align correctly with fire point
-Some minor tweaks to the terrain, fixing alignment issues and gaps
Fargone update for 26 December 2022
Minor patch for AI
-AI falling through map finally fixed for good (previous update still had this bug to a lesser amount)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update