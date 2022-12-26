 Skip to content

Fargone update for 26 December 2022

Minor patch for AI

Share · View all patches · Build 10217566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-AI falling through map finally fixed for good (previous update still had this bug to a lesser amount)
-Red dot for m16 adjusted to align correctly with fire point
-Some minor tweaks to the terrain, fixing alignment issues and gaps

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242101
