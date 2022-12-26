Fixed issue with link to Ms. Lane's frenzy image not working
Fixed issue that caused Dr. Howard to disappear in frenzy in some scenarios
Lowered the amount of arousal caused by groping
Lowered the amount of arousal caused by sex acts
Significantly lowered the amount of arousal caused by infesting
Increased the possible amount of arousal lost by NPCs during gratifying sex acts
Artifact update for 26 December 2022
0.74.1 Release and Changelog
