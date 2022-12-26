 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Artifact update for 26 December 2022

0.74.1 Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10217515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with link to Ms. Lane's frenzy image not working
Fixed issue that caused Dr. Howard to disappear in frenzy in some scenarios
Lowered the amount of arousal caused by groping
Lowered the amount of arousal caused by sex acts
Significantly lowered the amount of arousal caused by infesting
Increased the possible amount of arousal lost by NPCs during gratifying sex acts

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link