Hello everyone! Here is the latest version of KotC 2.

It's mainly a bug-fixing update. However, there are a few new features.

You can now buy back the items that you've sold to merchants. You can use a new White Robe sprite for your characters. The animation for the spell Turn Pebble to Boulder was improved.

In coming weeks and months, I expect to be focusing a lot more on the upcoming adventure modules.

I'll keep on improving the base game, of course, but probably not with the same update frequency as before (unless we find more bugs).

I'll post a new Kickstarter update soon.

If you find any bugs or annoyances in KotC 2 version 1.54, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be very useful, too. Thank you!!

If something doesn't work, please remember that you can also revert to the previous version of KotC 2 using the Steam or GOG interface.

List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.54

When you sell something, the item will now appear in the trader's inventory in case you'd like to buy it back later .

. The script command 'Give item to character' can now be used to give trader NPCs more than 16 items . So, you can now have a shop with many items, but you'll have to use a script in order to add any items above the initial 16 which can be placed directly in the editor through the NPC's Inventory tab in the Creature Properties screen. Note: a single script command can be used to give multiple items to a character.

can now be used to . So, you can now have a shop with many items, but you'll have to use a script in order to add any items above the initial 16 which can be placed directly in the editor through the NPC's Inventory tab in the Creature Properties screen. Note: a single script command can be used to give multiple items to a character. Fixed some issues when trying to sell a bag or coffer containing items, or a stack of gold coins, to a trader NPC.

or coffer containing items, or a stack of gold coins, to a trader NPC. Fixed a bug that would happen after buying an item from an NPC if the NPC's dialogue was supposed to continue after opening the Trading Screen.

Fixed bugs when using Shift + B (or shift + click on item) to buy five items in one go from a trader NPC, when fewer than five units of the moused-over item are available, or when mousing over a non-stackable item such as a weapon.

(or shift + click on item) to buy five items in one go from a trader NPC, when fewer than five units of the moused-over item are available, or when mousing over a non-stackable item such as a weapon. The shortcut keys to buy five items in one go (Shift + B or Shift + click on item) will now work with both the Left Shift key and the Right Shift key . Also, when buying five items in one go, the item's sound effect will be played only once (not five times).

and the . Also, when buying five items in one go, the item's sound effect will be played only once (not five times). Improved the script command 'Set quest text' which you can use to set quest descriptions in the player's Quest Journal. I've added a new option: 'Append text only if the description does not already contain this text'. If you want to use the journal to record clues obtained from various sources, this option will be useful as the Quest Journal will only be updated when something new needs to be added to the Quest Journal. I'll surely make use of it for the upcoming modules.

which you can use to set quest descriptions in the player's Quest Journal. I've added a new option: 'Append text only if the description does not already contain this text'. If you want to use the journal to record clues obtained from various sources, this option will be useful as the Quest Journal will only be updated when something new needs to be added to the Quest Journal. I'll surely make use of it for the upcoming modules. Added the White Robe sprite for your characters, and for module creators who want to create new robes, perhaps with healing powers. To let your character wear the White Robe, open his or her Character Sheet, then left click on the character's token image in the top-left corner of the screen in order to open the 'Please Select Token / Sprite' screen for your character. Then, in the first dropdown box from the top, select 'Silver Robe' . Make sure that the option to 'Create Sprite Automatically' is ticked. Then click Okay. The Silver Robe matches the white wings quite nicely. It's good for Angel NPCs , too.

for your characters, and for module creators who want to create new robes, perhaps with healing powers. To let your character wear the White Robe, open his or her Character Sheet, then left click on the character's token image in the top-left corner of the screen in order to open the 'Please Select Token / Sprite' screen for your character. Then, in the first dropdown box from the top, select . Make sure that the option to 'Create Sprite Automatically' is ticked. Then click Okay. The Silver Robe matches the quite nicely. It's good for , too. In the Combat Log, when displaying the Armour Class list of modifiers, clicking on the line 'Negated Dexterity Bonus to Armour Class' was opening the help entry for Armour Class. Now it will open the help entry for 'No Dexterity bonus to AC'.

was opening the help entry for Armour Class. Now it will open the help entry for 'No Dexterity bonus to AC'. Improved the help entries for the Grapple combat action and the Grappling condition.

combat action and the condition. Given the size category 'Small' to all of the Giant Rats and Dire Rats in Augury of Chaos and the Tutorial Adventure. Previously, they were Medium-size creatures.

to all of the and in Augury of Chaos and the Tutorial Adventure. Previously, they were Medium-size creatures. Improved the projectile animation of the spell 'Turn Pebble to Boulder' and added four boulder images to the list of item images that can be presented during scripted dialogues. They can also be selected when creating a new spell.

of the spell and added to the list of item images that can be presented during scripted dialogues. They can also be selected when creating a new spell. In the Tutorial Adventure , added some text to the dialogue displayed just before the final battle . The text lets the player know that he or she can now use the party's resources with abandon.

, added some text to the dialogue displayed just before the . The text lets the player know that he or she can now use the party's resources with abandon. Characters will now lose the True Strike condition after launching a combat manoeuvre or grapple action.

condition after launching a combat manoeuvre or grapple action. When a creature attempts a grapple against a character with the True Strike condition, the character will no longer benefit from the +20 bonus on the opposed grapple check. Likewise, when a creature attempts a Sunder, Disarm or Feint action against a character with the True Strike condition, the character will not receive +20 on the opposed attack roll.

against a character with the condition, the character will no longer benefit from the +20 bonus on the opposed grapple check. Likewise, when a creature attempts a action against a character with the True Strike condition, the character will not receive +20 on the opposed attack roll. Fixed problems with large creatures being able to target out-of-reach characters when squeezing near walls (or characters being able to target out-of-reach squeezing monsters). For that, I had to create a new condition, 'Squeezing' . A really tough thing to fix - I had to do a tonne of tweaks. Hopefully, I didn't introduce new bugs because of that. Time will tell. The Giant Spider Queen in the High Sewers is one example of a creature that may often be squeezing near walls, because she's so big.

when near walls (or characters being able to target out-of-reach squeezing monsters). For that, I had to create a new condition, . A really tough thing to fix - I had to do a tonne of tweaks. Hopefully, I didn't introduce new bugs because of that. Time will tell. The in the High Sewers is one example of a creature that may often be squeezing near walls, because she's so big. Fixed a bug with the field of view of creatures occupying more than one square.

of creatures occupying more than one square. When mousing over a creature to attack it, if the creature has Mirror Images , the number of Mirror Images will be displayed in the tooltip.

, the number of Mirror Images will be displayed in the tooltip. Fixed a bug with the reach of large creatures wielding a Reach Weapon . Reach weapons were doubling the reach distance instead of just adding a single square.

. Reach weapons were doubling the reach distance instead of just adding a single square. Fixed a bug with the reach of very large creatures when their line-of-sight maximum distance wasn't enough to grant them the full extent of their reach in combat.

when their line-of-sight maximum distance wasn't enough to grant them the full extent of their reach in combat. Added some tooltip information when mousing over the small Psionic Power Point expense buttons , for people who may have difficulty reading the content of the tiny circles.

, for people who may have difficulty reading the content of the tiny circles. Improved the information tooltip when mousing over a trader's available items . It will display the quantity available in store , or the item's number of charges .

. It will display the , or the item's . Fixed display bugs in the Local Map Screen when there are some text notes on the map. Some text notes could have a fractional position, reducing the quality of the text display.

when there are some text notes on the map. Some text notes could have a fractional position, reducing the quality of the text display. Fixed a damage-display problem when the energy damage on a creature is reduced to zero points .

on a creature is reduced to . Added some code to accelerate gameplay in combat.

Thank You For Your Awesome Support, Brave Heroes! Best Wishes ^_^