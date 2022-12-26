Game Update 28

Share · View all patches · Build 10217395 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello pilots!

This another regular bug fixing update following the previous one.

As mentioned before, I'm still having issues with the outdated engine, no wonder, the game is 2 years old now and the engine got tons of updates.

I managed to get it to work properly, but at a cost; this new game update may brake your save file. Let's hope it won't.

Other than that, the following bugs are fixed:

1 - Game crushes during Boss Rush when using ship 2 (Altair).

2 - Ship 2, no fire, auto fire or special when player exits to the title screen during gameplay.

3 - Many graphics broke in the gallery menu.

Please let me know if everything works on your side.

Thanks in advance!