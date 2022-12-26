Hotfix 0.7.2.1b

Improvements:

Limit to damage numbers to keep them readable in the endgame scenarios and to limit the performance impact. You might have noticed that in the endgame a lot of damage numbers can pop up which could make them unreadable and therefore miss the purpose of having them in the game. With the new damage number spawn limit only a maximum amount of 20 damage numbers per second can be displayed which keeps them readable and minimises the performance hit.

Improvements and fixes for stuttering with v-sync in window mode. This should solve stuttering issues especially on capturing the game via OBS or other video capturing software.

Bugfixes:

Fixed old man missing dialog.

Some on attack effects of legendary weapons have not been applied to range constructs after weapon switch. Now all on attack effects are immediately updated.

If you encounter any issues please use the bug report button in the main menu to report them to us. Also consider attaching your save file for any issue which frequently comes up during your run.

Join the official discord:

https://discord.com/invite/GNEBkQDyUb