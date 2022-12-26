Gimme more suggestions, don't forget to subscrive to the newsletter.

Update News

Today I will start setting up how the vote is gonna work, it will be sort of a questionnaire with a yes or no answer. If someone has a good voting tool to suggest, I would be thankful. To remind everybody, only people in the newsletter will receive the link to vote.

www.initiativevr.com

Bug fixes and Improvements

Fixed sometimes opponents spawning very close to the starting room door, and then trying to get in and attack the players. Now they will spawn further away.

Fixed not being able to grab the G2 Pistol magazine from the gun.

Added option to change to controller based locomotion direction… Direction based controller?... You point the controller and it will walk where the controller is pointing. Got it.

Removed the side slug slots for the Benelli shotgun

Suggestions for the upcoming vote

Here are the suggestions that I gathered until now mixed with some of my, if you feel something is missing, please let me know:

Add gun sight lasers

Add current amount of exp and currency gained during run

Add a merchant where you can sell and buy things(that will change how the game works a lot, in a good way in my opinion)

Different light sources such as flashlights, flaming torch, mythical light sources.

Different enemy types.

Spray or chemical light to mark places that you already have been in the Maze.

Night vision helmet/googles.

Make a better socket/pocket system.

Add equipable armor(it will be non visual on the character, only will increase stats).

Instead of having a dark Maze, it will be brighter and have more color.

Add a boss at the end of the run and maybe a mini boss in between runs.

Add more different Maze styles, so there is more variety in the scenario.

Add loot goblin.