Boy, what a week, huh?

Thank you so much for your patience and support.
I want this game to be as good as possible, as soon as possible. With that said, expect more patches within the near future as I iron out issues I couldn't catch with my limited resources leading up to launch.
PATCH NOTES, v1.04:
- Packet buffer added to online play. This should significantly reduce the risk of desyncs.
- [spoiler]Color Rider STRIKER[/spoiler] can now properly Color Blind. A number of issues snuck through that crashed the game when he attempted to do so. Enjoy losing to him for real!
- Keyboard can now map their own direction inputs. Hello, Tetris players! I know you're out there!
- Keyboard ghosting issues fixed. Keyboard players can now properly hit multiple inputs in a single frame.
- Exit icon added to Dog menu. Just in case you were having difficulty figuring out how to leave that screen.
- Dinosaur can now fail at School. It spooks me that I had to type that.
- Journey Row Selector issues fixed. Journey can now disable an active Row Selector and have it properly disappear from the screen.
- Journey Gift issues fixed. Gifts that open on Journey's board do so at appropriate heights now, and should no longer erase sections of the board above them.
Think positive, for a tomorrow that leads to a tomorrow.
