 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xross Dreams update for 26 December 2022

Boy, what a week, huh?

Share · View all patches · Build 10217309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for your patience and support.

I want this game to be as good as possible, as soon as possible. With that said, expect more patches within the near future as I iron out issues I couldn't catch with my limited resources leading up to launch.

PATCH NOTES, v1.04:

  • Packet buffer added to online play. This should significantly reduce the risk of desyncs.
  • [spoiler]Color Rider STRIKER[/spoiler] can now properly Color Blind. A number of issues snuck through that crashed the game when he attempted to do so. Enjoy losing to him for real!
  • Keyboard can now map their own direction inputs. Hello, Tetris players! I know you're out there!
  • Keyboard ghosting issues fixed. Keyboard players can now properly hit multiple inputs in a single frame.
  • Exit icon added to Dog menu. Just in case you were having difficulty figuring out how to leave that screen.
  • Dinosaur can now fail at School. It spooks me that I had to type that.
  • Journey Row Selector issues fixed. Journey can now disable an active Row Selector and have it properly disappear from the screen.
  • Journey Gift issues fixed. Gifts that open on Journey's board do so at appropriate heights now, and should no longer erase sections of the board above them.

Think positive, for a tomorrow that leads to a tomorrow.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1866571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link