Boy, what a week, huh?

Thank you so much for your patience and support.

I want this game to be as good as possible, as soon as possible. With that said, expect more patches within the near future as I iron out issues I couldn't catch with my limited resources leading up to launch.

PATCH NOTES, v1.04:

Packet buffer added to online play. This should significantly reduce the risk of desyncs.

[spoiler]Color Rider STRIKER[/spoiler] can now properly Color Blind. A number of issues snuck through that crashed the game when he attempted to do so. Enjoy losing to him for real!

Keyboard can now map their own direction inputs. Hello, Tetris players! I know you're out there!

Keyboard ghosting issues fixed. Keyboard players can now properly hit multiple inputs in a single frame.

Exit icon added to Dog menu. Just in case you were having difficulty figuring out how to leave that screen.

Dinosaur can now fail at School. It spooks me that I had to type that.

Journey Row Selector issues fixed. Journey can now disable an active Row Selector and have it properly disappear from the screen.

Journey Gift issues fixed. Gifts that open on Journey's board do so at appropriate heights now, and should no longer erase sections of the board above them.

Think positive, for a tomorrow that leads to a tomorrow.