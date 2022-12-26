Mischievous Monday #20

Welcome back wretched. :]
I wouldn't want to disrupt you overdosing on Chrimbo choccies so just a little maintenance update this week fixing bugs and little bits and bobs that have been lingering on the to-do list.
Misc stuff...
- Added a festive achievement: I Make Kiddies Cry
- Added a Christmas Fun setting so you can pound Santa all year round or choose never to see him.
- Settings - Ghostly Minions: Added more granularity to the options (eg 20%, 40%, etc).
- Sealment Sigil/Banishment Sigil meta: These can now Seal/Banish +1 additional relic and +2 additional boneraises.
- Mausoleum Hub: During Christmas the regular Gigald crown will no longer appear, instead the Santa crown will show if you pounded him. A decorative present will also show in the hub once you've pounded Santa (and will still show even if it's not Christmas just to remind you of the festive memories).
- Creative Mode: Added a Game Mode Mutators menu where you can change aspects like starting stage, start in a NGF loop, turn off bosses and special stages.
- During Creative Mode you now always count as having max Coins/Souls so can freely buy from sellers without it affecting your meta.
- The Steam Cloud Saves will no longer save the 'settings.ini' file (so nicer experience for people flipping between Steam Deck and PC).
- Settings: Options are now changed by pressing Left/Right instead of Confirm (makes options like Volume easier to adjust).
- Mausoleum Awakening: Super blessed enemies will no longer appear until at least New Game Forever +1.
- Necrotic Skirmishes: Super blessed enemies will no longer appear until after 9 minutes with a reduced chance until 13 minutes.
- Mausoleum Awakening: The timer icon is now animated to indicate how long left there is in the current stage.
- Minion Boneways: Removed the numbers as could be a bit misleading and cluttersome. Added a scuffed link from the Giant Deamon to Diablos.
- Waxen Beggar Bomber minion: Increased the rate they regain bombs by +50%
- Majick Doppelganger minion: They can no longer cast the Bombers Away spell (since there's a half decent chance it could harm you).
- Giantous Deamonous minion: They now also count as 2 Giants for cap purposes (just so they conform with how other upgraded minions work).
- Minions that have an attack with a knock-back effect will have a reduced effect if it detects it may knock that enemy into you (eg Bellow Batty, Wallop Hammerer).
- The Bonemeldus Destineous and Enboned Destineous boneraise items will now show their associated minion caps.
- When boneraising a Deamonous Boomeranger it will now mention it gifts you rang orbitals (so it seems less of a bug when you keep the orbitals if the Boomeranger is later sacrificed).
- King Gigald's laser attacks are now blue instead of yellow (so are less confused with the Morgzoloth Diablos laser).
- Status effect related spells now have a lingering active effect based on their cast power level and have a screen effect when active (Abracadabra Haste, Abracadabra Hex, Deathen Whispers, Meldus Sickness, Blight Gout, Confetti Cannon).
- Contraptions that respawn now have a regrowing animation (eg pumpkins/pots).
- Treasured Chesty contraption: This will now regrow into a new chest once opened.
- Meaty Club relic: Increased it's base attack speed by +33% and now each duplicate increases the size of the attack swipe.
- Watering Can relic: It's description now says how much it boosts regrowth rate, and increased its max cap to 4.
- Blooden Emerald relic: Increased the score it gives to +1111 and reduced the max health loss to -11.
- Beggar Seller traveler event: If you are given a fake relic then the chance for the next relic to be fake is cumulatively reduced (the chance is reset if given a real relic).
And bug fixes...
- The Eggcelent Eggy minion could cause a crash.
- Settings: With Mouse Support on if you mouse clicked without hovering over a selection it would trigger an option on page 1 if you were on page 2.
- Minion Boneways: The Giantous Deamonous wasn't unlocking.
- Status Screen: If a minion/relic was removed that was the only item of that page then it would lock to that empty page.
- Mauseleum Hub: The first intro ghosty was hidden behind the Christmas tree.
- The Deamonic Ritual meta was only allowing you summon 2 Deamon minions at level 2 (instead of 3).
- The Fruitikeeni Cultivation meta was triggering even if you weren't the Sprout Brotato class (the Fruitikeeni minion was Hasting other minions).
- Gangly Grafted class: If you sealed a Giantous Deamonous minion in a regular boneraise then it wouldn't be offered again.
- Gangly Grafted class - Bonewrap Singleton meta: This wasn't offering the Lv3 Skelly -> Giant boneraise.
- Imp Contraptineer - Contraptor Salvager meta: This was giving 25% Scrap back instead of 50%
- Cyclop Exile class: It's meta descriptions were wrongly referring to the Zogziech instead of Morgzoloth.
- Some of the interactable contraptions weren't allowing you to interact with them correctly (eg Book Shelves).
- The Snipe Pistoleer minion wasn't being offered.
- The Souleater Dealer wasn't showing how many of the item he's selling you already have.
- The Big Bro Fruitikeeni healing particle effect was spawning from the minion instead of the player.
- The Manic Mime colouring wasn't correct when miming a Big Bro Fruitikeeni.
- The Big Bro Shroomush didn't have an undiscovered compendium hint.
- The Waxen Beggar Bomber was using incorrect colours.
- The Treasured Chest contraption would sometimes spawn as a Mimic or Bomb Trap.
- The Occult Artefact relic would sometimes give too little or too much occult health.
- The Sinicious Ritual relic was allowing you to summon a Deamon minion even without the Deamonic Ritual meta.
- The Barrow Bonebolster spell would refer to Skelly minions when playing as the Doll Maker.
- The Cannibal Shaman was instantly super blessing Cannibals (he's now capped to blessing them).
Be seeing you in the New Year! :]
Changed files in this update