Boneraiser Minions update for 26 December 2022

Mischievous Monday #20

Share · View all patches · Build 10217244 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back wretched. :]

I wouldn't want to disrupt you overdosing on Chrimbo choccies so just a little maintenance update this week fixing bugs and little bits and bobs that have been lingering on the to-do list.

Misc stuff...

  • Added a festive achievement: I Make Kiddies Cry
  • Added a Christmas Fun setting so you can pound Santa all year round or choose never to see him.
  • Settings - Ghostly Minions: Added more granularity to the options (eg 20%, 40%, etc).
  • Sealment Sigil/Banishment Sigil meta: These can now Seal/Banish +1 additional relic and +2 additional boneraises.
  • Mausoleum Hub: During Christmas the regular Gigald crown will no longer appear, instead the Santa crown will show if you pounded him. A decorative present will also show in the hub once you've pounded Santa (and will still show even if it's not Christmas just to remind you of the festive memories).
  • Creative Mode: Added a Game Mode Mutators menu where you can change aspects like starting stage, start in a NGF loop, turn off bosses and special stages.
  • During Creative Mode you now always count as having max Coins/Souls so can freely buy from sellers without it affecting your meta.
  • The Steam Cloud Saves will no longer save the 'settings.ini' file (so nicer experience for people flipping between Steam Deck and PC).
  • Settings: Options are now changed by pressing Left/Right instead of Confirm (makes options like Volume easier to adjust).
  • Mausoleum Awakening: Super blessed enemies will no longer appear until at least New Game Forever +1.
  • Necrotic Skirmishes: Super blessed enemies will no longer appear until after 9 minutes with a reduced chance until 13 minutes.
  • Mausoleum Awakening: The timer icon is now animated to indicate how long left there is in the current stage.
  • Minion Boneways: Removed the numbers as could be a bit misleading and cluttersome. Added a scuffed link from the Giant Deamon to Diablos.
  • Waxen Beggar Bomber minion: Increased the rate they regain bombs by +50%
  • Majick Doppelganger minion: They can no longer cast the Bombers Away spell (since there's a half decent chance it could harm you).
  • Giantous Deamonous minion: They now also count as 2 Giants for cap purposes (just so they conform with how other upgraded minions work).
  • Minions that have an attack with a knock-back effect will have a reduced effect if it detects it may knock that enemy into you (eg Bellow Batty, Wallop Hammerer).
  • The Bonemeldus Destineous and Enboned Destineous boneraise items will now show their associated minion caps.
  • When boneraising a Deamonous Boomeranger it will now mention it gifts you rang orbitals (so it seems less of a bug when you keep the orbitals if the Boomeranger is later sacrificed).
  • King Gigald's laser attacks are now blue instead of yellow (so are less confused with the Morgzoloth Diablos laser).
  • Status effect related spells now have a lingering active effect based on their cast power level and have a screen effect when active (Abracadabra Haste, Abracadabra Hex, Deathen Whispers, Meldus Sickness, Blight Gout, Confetti Cannon).
  • Contraptions that respawn now have a regrowing animation (eg pumpkins/pots).
  • Treasured Chesty contraption: This will now regrow into a new chest once opened.
  • Meaty Club relic: Increased it's base attack speed by +33% and now each duplicate increases the size of the attack swipe.
  • Watering Can relic: It's description now says how much it boosts regrowth rate, and increased its max cap to 4.
  • Blooden Emerald relic: Increased the score it gives to +1111 and reduced the max health loss to -11.
  • Beggar Seller traveler event: If you are given a fake relic then the chance for the next relic to be fake is cumulatively reduced (the chance is reset if given a real relic).

And bug fixes...

  • The Eggcelent Eggy minion could cause a crash.
  • Settings: With Mouse Support on if you mouse clicked without hovering over a selection it would trigger an option on page 1 if you were on page 2.
  • Minion Boneways: The Giantous Deamonous wasn't unlocking.
  • Status Screen: If a minion/relic was removed that was the only item of that page then it would lock to that empty page.
  • Mauseleum Hub: The first intro ghosty was hidden behind the Christmas tree.
  • The Deamonic Ritual meta was only allowing you summon 2 Deamon minions at level 2 (instead of 3).
  • The Fruitikeeni Cultivation meta was triggering even if you weren't the Sprout Brotato class (the Fruitikeeni minion was Hasting other minions).
  • Gangly Grafted class: If you sealed a Giantous Deamonous minion in a regular boneraise then it wouldn't be offered again.
  • Gangly Grafted class - Bonewrap Singleton meta: This wasn't offering the Lv3 Skelly -> Giant boneraise.
  • Imp Contraptineer - Contraptor Salvager meta: This was giving 25% Scrap back instead of 50%
  • Cyclop Exile class: It's meta descriptions were wrongly referring to the Zogziech instead of Morgzoloth.
  • Some of the interactable contraptions weren't allowing you to interact with them correctly (eg Book Shelves).
  • The Snipe Pistoleer minion wasn't being offered.
  • The Souleater Dealer wasn't showing how many of the item he's selling you already have.
  • The Big Bro Fruitikeeni healing particle effect was spawning from the minion instead of the player.
  • The Manic Mime colouring wasn't correct when miming a Big Bro Fruitikeeni.
  • The Big Bro Shroomush didn't have an undiscovered compendium hint.
  • The Waxen Beggar Bomber was using incorrect colours.
  • The Treasured Chest contraption would sometimes spawn as a Mimic or Bomb Trap.
  • The Occult Artefact relic would sometimes give too little or too much occult health.
  • The Sinicious Ritual relic was allowing you to summon a Deamon minion even without the Deamonic Ritual meta.
  • The Barrow Bonebolster spell would refer to Skelly minions when playing as the Doll Maker.
  • The Cannibal Shaman was instantly super blessing Cannibals (he's now capped to blessing them).

Be seeing you in the New Year! :]

