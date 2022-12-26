Mischievous Monday #20

Welcome back wretched. :]

I wouldn't want to disrupt you overdosing on Chrimbo choccies so just a little maintenance update this week fixing bugs and little bits and bobs that have been lingering on the to-do list.

Misc stuff...

Added a festive achievement: I Make Kiddies Cry

Added a Christmas Fun setting so you can pound Santa all year round or choose never to see him.

Settings - Ghostly Minions: Added more granularity to the options (eg 20%, 40%, etc).

Sealment Sigil/Banishment Sigil meta: These can now Seal/Banish +1 additional relic and +2 additional boneraises.

Mausoleum Hub: During Christmas the regular Gigald crown will no longer appear, instead the Santa crown will show if you pounded him. A decorative present will also show in the hub once you've pounded Santa (and will still show even if it's not Christmas just to remind you of the festive memories).

Creative Mode: Added a Game Mode Mutators menu where you can change aspects like starting stage, start in a NGF loop, turn off bosses and special stages.

During Creative Mode you now always count as having max Coins/Souls so can freely buy from sellers without it affecting your meta.

The Steam Cloud Saves will no longer save the 'settings.ini' file (so nicer experience for people flipping between Steam Deck and PC).

Settings: Options are now changed by pressing Left/Right instead of Confirm (makes options like Volume easier to adjust).

Mausoleum Awakening: Super blessed enemies will no longer appear until at least New Game Forever +1.

Necrotic Skirmishes: Super blessed enemies will no longer appear until after 9 minutes with a reduced chance until 13 minutes.

Mausoleum Awakening: The timer icon is now animated to indicate how long left there is in the current stage.

Minion Boneways: Removed the numbers as could be a bit misleading and cluttersome. Added a scuffed link from the Giant Deamon to Diablos.

Waxen Beggar Bomber minion: Increased the rate they regain bombs by +50%

Majick Doppelganger minion: They can no longer cast the Bombers Away spell (since there's a half decent chance it could harm you).

Giantous Deamonous minion: They now also count as 2 Giants for cap purposes (just so they conform with how other upgraded minions work).

Minions that have an attack with a knock-back effect will have a reduced effect if it detects it may knock that enemy into you (eg Bellow Batty, Wallop Hammerer).

The Bonemeldus Destineous and Enboned Destineous boneraise items will now show their associated minion caps.

When boneraising a Deamonous Boomeranger it will now mention it gifts you rang orbitals (so it seems less of a bug when you keep the orbitals if the Boomeranger is later sacrificed).

King Gigald's laser attacks are now blue instead of yellow (so are less confused with the Morgzoloth Diablos laser).

Status effect related spells now have a lingering active effect based on their cast power level and have a screen effect when active (Abracadabra Haste, Abracadabra Hex, Deathen Whispers, Meldus Sickness, Blight Gout, Confetti Cannon).

Contraptions that respawn now have a regrowing animation (eg pumpkins/pots).

Treasured Chesty contraption: This will now regrow into a new chest once opened.

Meaty Club relic: Increased it's base attack speed by +33% and now each duplicate increases the size of the attack swipe.

Watering Can relic: It's description now says how much it boosts regrowth rate, and increased its max cap to 4.

Blooden Emerald relic: Increased the score it gives to +1111 and reduced the max health loss to -11.

Beggar Seller traveler event: If you are given a fake relic then the chance for the next relic to be fake is cumulatively reduced (the chance is reset if given a real relic).

And bug fixes...

The Eggcelent Eggy minion could cause a crash.

Settings: With Mouse Support on if you mouse clicked without hovering over a selection it would trigger an option on page 1 if you were on page 2.

Minion Boneways: The Giantous Deamonous wasn't unlocking.

Status Screen: If a minion/relic was removed that was the only item of that page then it would lock to that empty page.

Mauseleum Hub: The first intro ghosty was hidden behind the Christmas tree.

The Deamonic Ritual meta was only allowing you summon 2 Deamon minions at level 2 (instead of 3).

The Fruitikeeni Cultivation meta was triggering even if you weren't the Sprout Brotato class (the Fruitikeeni minion was Hasting other minions).

Gangly Grafted class: If you sealed a Giantous Deamonous minion in a regular boneraise then it wouldn't be offered again.

Gangly Grafted class - Bonewrap Singleton meta: This wasn't offering the Lv3 Skelly -> Giant boneraise.

Imp Contraptineer - Contraptor Salvager meta: This was giving 25% Scrap back instead of 50%

Cyclop Exile class: It's meta descriptions were wrongly referring to the Zogziech instead of Morgzoloth.

Some of the interactable contraptions weren't allowing you to interact with them correctly (eg Book Shelves).

The Snipe Pistoleer minion wasn't being offered.

The Souleater Dealer wasn't showing how many of the item he's selling you already have.

The Big Bro Fruitikeeni healing particle effect was spawning from the minion instead of the player.

The Manic Mime colouring wasn't correct when miming a Big Bro Fruitikeeni.

The Big Bro Shroomush didn't have an undiscovered compendium hint.

The Waxen Beggar Bomber was using incorrect colours.

The Treasured Chest contraption would sometimes spawn as a Mimic or Bomb Trap.

The Occult Artefact relic would sometimes give too little or too much occult health.

The Sinicious Ritual relic was allowing you to summon a Deamon minion even without the Deamonic Ritual meta.

The Barrow Bonebolster spell would refer to Skelly minions when playing as the Doll Maker.

The Cannibal Shaman was instantly super blessing Cannibals (he's now capped to blessing them).

Be seeing you in the New Year! :]