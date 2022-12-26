0.9.5.0 - Editors and Franchise Developement

This updates main features are changes to franchises and addition of editor role for workers

Now the franchise needs to be created actively by workers instead of happening in the background. Workers can do the work at any work station. If franchise has multiple creators they all need to do the same amount of work

Franchises now gain experience points and levels. Once they gain a level you can a pick a franchise feature.

This update also adds editors to the game. Its new role you can assign workers to that unlocks when you rise to Indie size.

Workers assigned to be editors cannot create comics or work on them in normal way. Just by existing they give chemistry bonus to all comics being created by your company. They also will edit comic issues that are done but not yet published. This will increase their art and story scores based on the editors skills. To do work editors use writing work stations.

Changes

Changed place for franchise creation progress UI

Changed franchise creation to require active work from workers

Tiny performance improvements

Franchises gain levels and feature now

Editors added to the game

New company level up window

Made rising to a new company size easier

Some sound effects added to workers

Added music to main menu

Help menu is less ugly now

Human resources looks less ugly

Fixes