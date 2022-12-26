0.9.5.0 - Editors and Franchise Developement

This updates main features are changes to franchises and addition of editor role for workers
Now the franchise needs to be created actively by workers instead of happening in the background. Workers can do the work at any work station. If franchise has multiple creators they all need to do the same amount of work
Franchises now gain experience points and levels. Once they gain a level you can a pick a franchise feature.
This update also adds editors to the game. Its new role you can assign workers to that unlocks when you rise to Indie size.
Workers assigned to be editors cannot create comics or work on them in normal way. Just by existing they give chemistry bonus to all comics being created by your company. They also will edit comic issues that are done but not yet published. This will increase their art and story scores based on the editors skills. To do work editors use writing work stations.
Changes
- Changed place for franchise creation progress UI
- Changed franchise creation to require active work from workers
- Tiny performance improvements
- Franchises gain levels and feature now
- Editors added to the game
- New company level up window
- Made rising to a new company size easier
- Some sound effects added to workers
- Added music to main menu
- Help menu is less ugly now
- Human resources looks less ugly
Fixes
- Firing a worker middle of franchise creation now cancels the franchise creation
- Fixed back to main menu button that appears in game over screen
- Hot tropes UI was showing up on top of other UI elements when it shouldn't
- Workers shouldn't interrupt work unnecessarily to find new path and task as often now
- Fixed wrong fame value in franchise info
- Fixed visual bug in worker info window
- Fixed some issues with path finding in fancy office and garage buildings
- Fixed franchise not becoming usable immediately after creation
Changed files in this update