BALANCE PATCH NOTES - EA 0.3.18

Hello mercs!

I've been closely monitoring all the awesome feedback since the release of Content Update 03.

Besides the immediate bug fixes, this patch addresses the 2 most common topics.

Bow/crossbow/sniper rifles don't feel impactful enough, especially when compared to the higher quality firearms with multiple shots.

Leader feels underpowered compared to the other mercs. I agree, so we have some buffs.

BOW / CROSSBOW / SNIPER RIFLES



All bows, crossbows and sniper rifles now come with a new triggered ability, called Aimed Shot.

Aimed Shot greatly increases the next critical hit damage of a ranged attack and gets enabled

by gaining Total Focus. Total Focus is gained when a merc skips their attack turn.

Aimed Shot is situational and requires a little setup, but the payoff can be significant.

This is especially true for higher quality rifles or bows where most of the damage starts

to fall off due to having a single shot. Merc's crit chance can be increased through many

skills, weapon training, consumables and mechanics such as Distraction. I hope this change

brings fun new strategies for lining up massive damage. More tuning to come.

SKILL CHANGES

Leader's passive abilities now include a 20% chance to retain Total Focus.

Leader's ability Black Belt now also increases the passive chance to retain Total Focus.

Leader's ability Natural Leader now also applies Total Focus on all mercs in play.

Tactician's skill Smoke Grenade has been updated to allow blind to be stacked up to 80%.

GENERAL CHANGES

Added comma formatted numbers to the following stats over 1,000, displayed in camp:

player supplies, player reputation, trader supplies, region noise (blue/red) stats

Gear slot with an equipped shield has been changed to show the damage of the shield

instead of its durability. This is for consistency across all weapons in gear slots.

Random Revenants in play auto-consume remaining enemy bodies on area clear.

BUG FIXES

Enforcer's skill Skull Crush is not increasing melee damage on a stunned enemy.

Upgraded accessory Shoulder Pads is not showing the correct rarity (visual bug).

Multiple smoke grenades on the same target/slot can stack blind to 100%.

Fixed typo for skill Flesh Grip, (our -> out).

Total Focus buff is not applied on Revenant mercs in play.

Falling 3D model glitch in card details of some consumables (ie. Plastic Explosive).

Mouse cursor disappears from a rare visual glitch. Toggling Game Settings (ESC)

will now attempt to restore the missing cursor.

Skills Flanking Maneuver, Assist and Retaliation can cause the 3D camera to get stuck

while combo proccing in combation with Initiative. Greatly reduced the chance of

overlapping 3D cutscenes from chained combos.

Thank you and please post your issues in Discord or the Steam forums.

Full patch notes for the recently released Content Update 03 can be found here.

Happy sniping!

--Paul