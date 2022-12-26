 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gjallarhorn update for 26 December 2022

Update 12/26/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10217019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Spellsword skills have been added to Cohorts
Mercs should now change back if they are transformed into a minisaur
Lefa will no longer stay in Anubia if you have escaped from the Palace
Zaha can now use the Conjure skill
Brother Mago will no longer be standing near the High Priest chair after story events trigger
Augmented damage should now properly bypass normal weapon damage resistance on enemies
Lefa will no longer stay in the Magni home after Assassins attack
Knock passive now works as intended

QoL Improvements

Acid Arrow has had its description changed
Smith Evil has had its description changed
Wrath of God has had its description changed

Game Balance Changes

Sage has had their MP balance changed
Flurry of Blows can now only be used unarmed or with claw weapon
Stunning Fist can now only be used unarmed or with claw weapon
One Inch Punch can now only be used unarmed or with claw weapon
Flurry of Blows has had its AP cost increased
Chi Blast has had its AP cost reduced
Core Rules and Masochist difficulties can now only save at Church
Harm has had its damage cap removed
Acid Arrow damage over time effect now starts at level 3 instead of level 4
Poison now does Fortitude damage in addition to its normal damage over time
Meditate is now based on player level
Vigor is now based on player level
Stoneskin damage reduction now grows with player level
Force Shield damage reduction now grows with player level
Smite Evil has had its costs reduced
Wrath of God has had its costs reduced
Renew skill has been completely reworked

Content Additions

Uklangor boss reward added
Chapter 5 fully implemented
All Endings are now in the game
Tabard Equipment bonuses have been added

Changed files in this update

Depot 1585401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link