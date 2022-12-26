Update 12/26/2022

Bug Fixes
Spellsword skills have been added to Cohorts
Mercs should now change back if they are transformed into a minisaur
Lefa will no longer stay in Anubia if you have escaped from the Palace
Zaha can now use the Conjure skill
Brother Mago will no longer be standing near the High Priest chair after story events trigger
Augmented damage should now properly bypass normal weapon damage resistance on enemies
Lefa will no longer stay in the Magni home after Assassins attack
Knock passive now works as intended
QoL Improvements
Acid Arrow has had its description changed
Smith Evil has had its description changed
Wrath of God has had its description changed
Game Balance Changes
Sage has had their MP balance changed
Flurry of Blows can now only be used unarmed or with claw weapon
Stunning Fist can now only be used unarmed or with claw weapon
One Inch Punch can now only be used unarmed or with claw weapon
Flurry of Blows has had its AP cost increased
Chi Blast has had its AP cost reduced
Core Rules and Masochist difficulties can now only save at Church
Harm has had its damage cap removed
Acid Arrow damage over time effect now starts at level 3 instead of level 4
Poison now does Fortitude damage in addition to its normal damage over time
Meditate is now based on player level
Vigor is now based on player level
Stoneskin damage reduction now grows with player level
Force Shield damage reduction now grows with player level
Smite Evil has had its costs reduced
Wrath of God has had its costs reduced
Renew skill has been completely reworked
Content Additions
Uklangor boss reward added
Chapter 5 fully implemented
All Endings are now in the game
Tabard Equipment bonuses have been added
Changed files in this update