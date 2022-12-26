Update 12/26/2022

Bug Fixes

Spellsword skills have been added to Cohorts

Mercs should now change back if they are transformed into a minisaur

Lefa will no longer stay in Anubia if you have escaped from the Palace

Zaha can now use the Conjure skill

Brother Mago will no longer be standing near the High Priest chair after story events trigger

Augmented damage should now properly bypass normal weapon damage resistance on enemies

Lefa will no longer stay in the Magni home after Assassins attack

Knock passive now works as intended

QoL Improvements

Acid Arrow has had its description changed

Smith Evil has had its description changed

Wrath of God has had its description changed

Game Balance Changes

Sage has had their MP balance changed

Flurry of Blows can now only be used unarmed or with claw weapon

Stunning Fist can now only be used unarmed or with claw weapon

One Inch Punch can now only be used unarmed or with claw weapon

Flurry of Blows has had its AP cost increased

Chi Blast has had its AP cost reduced

Core Rules and Masochist difficulties can now only save at Church

Harm has had its damage cap removed

Acid Arrow damage over time effect now starts at level 3 instead of level 4

Poison now does Fortitude damage in addition to its normal damage over time

Meditate is now based on player level

Vigor is now based on player level

Stoneskin damage reduction now grows with player level

Force Shield damage reduction now grows with player level

Smite Evil has had its costs reduced

Wrath of God has had its costs reduced

Renew skill has been completely reworked

Content Additions

Uklangor boss reward added

Chapter 5 fully implemented

All Endings are now in the game

Tabard Equipment bonuses have been added