Update v.0.1.17

Our team is still alive and still wishes you happy holidays! Electricity in our homes is available only for 1 - 2 hours a day, but faith in a brighter future illuminates the way for us around the clock. We believe in humanity and that good will triumph over evil. Thank you for your faith in us and help. It is very important.

The following changes have been added in this update:

Fixed backgrounds. Now the gradient is not so conspicuous.

Fixed a bug with the sounds of shots.

Now more coins are awarded for killing bosses.

Yes, this update is small, but the plans are big. Transferring the game to another engine is a paramount task. So in the future the game will take on a more powerful form.