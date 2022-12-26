 Skip to content

Chaos Chain update for 26 December 2022

12/26/22 - Chaos Chain Hotfix Update 1.5.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10217003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Hey everyone, I hope everyone had a merry Christmas!

This patch is just to fix a few minor issues that were reported late last night.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Update 1.5.9 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed fadeout turning off floating labels but not turning them back on afterwards
  • Fixed a rare case where popup text could get stuck on screen

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

A gentle reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

