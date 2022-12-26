Forgive me...

Share · View all patches · Build 10216920 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 15:26:09 UTC by Wendy

I found out my cat has aggressive bone cancer in her mouth and I ended up leaving you guys without any updates.

I have a huge debt from exams and surgeries, so I won't have the money to pay artists/musicians for a while, so updates may take longer than expected.

I know you've spent your hard-earned money on Evoluship, so I'll do my best to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Without the sales money, I would have nothing to do now but watch my cat slowly die.

Thank you all!