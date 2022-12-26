Revenant Reintroduction - Half Blind, Half Ghost, Full Fear

Monster Overhaul & Rework: Revenant

With this update we have finalized the last major component for a Completed Roadmap. The original intention of a heavy hitting smashing bullet sponge was never meant to be the Revenant. This was occupied with our v0.2 release of the Wendigo monster.

This very much leaves the old Revenant without an identity. The Wendigo is similar to the Revenant, but it is more powerful and has had more time to evolve. However, the lanky creeper that we have all loved in the early months will not be forgotten. The Revenant has been redesigned as our first Hybrid monster, with the Wraith being an Ethereal horror and the Wendigo being a Physical bruiser.

The Revenant is now a hybrid monster having access to both the Shadow Realm and Physical Realm like the Wraith. However, he gains energy in the Physical Realm and can transition with the F key into the Shadow Realm to move around faster, or escape a dire situation with the investigators. It costs energy to transition and he slowly drains energy in the Shadow Realm. Upon running out of energy, he is sent back to the Physical Realm.

As he is a hybrid ethereal creature, he is now affected by electrical beams of energy (like flashlights or car headlights). He loses his energy recharge while being sapped as well as being slowed in movement speed.

The Revenant retains his mask and the visual impairments from this as well as the temporary lifting of those impairments with the Clarity feature. Clarity has been moved to the R key to not conflict with transition.

Revenant Changes & Abilities

The Revenant can now use energy to transition into the shadow realm to escape danger or hunt.

Attacks now use stamina instead of energy

The Revenant can now be sapped which stops energy regeneration and slows movement.

Maximum energy for Revenant is halved.

Additions

Added new lantern and flashlight interaction sounds.

There is now a pouring animation to go with using a bucket.

Added more options to the video settings menu.

Changes

The car can now have it's doors and windows opened and closed.

Changed coloring of input elements in the UI menus.

The flashlight is now a droppable item.

Completely reworked the controls menu.

Hid lobby options that can't be modified.

Performance Optimizations

Dynamically loading sounds and icons as needed instead of at match start to reduce memory requirements for match to begin.

Removed hard references in tasking code to reduce memory load of tasks, tasks that are not part of a match now don't have to be loaded.

Flashlight code segregated from investigator code to reduce per frame bone calculations.

Optimized smaller meshes to reduce their disk footprint

Updated underlying Steam Networking library to help address some dropped client issues.

Improvements

Car head lights and tail lights have their materials and lights improved.

Sound mixing of items and foots steps have been calibrated by a professional sound designer.

Notes menu opacity for 'done' notes increased to be easier to read.

Monsters & Spooktators now have a responsive crosshair like investigators.

Improved Wraith physical realm animations to be less janky.

Added advanced Camera to allow blending of multiple effects with different weights.

Added slight wind to spider webs.

Added slight fade to black after hosting a game before lobby loads

Fixes

Fixed bug where sprint did not drain stamina in certain conditions, or drained stamina when not

moving.

moving. Fixed bug where you could devour in the shadow realm.

Fixed bug where skeletons and animated armors were devourable.

Fixed bug where menu help text would constantly show on clients even if menus were opened

Fixed bug where investigator could arm/disarm boiler without cheats!

Version: 0.4.1

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.4.1-DirgeSteam-UE_5.1-Shipping-283-6273