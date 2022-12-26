 Skip to content

One-armed cook update for 26 December 2022

Post-Christmas update

26/12/2022 patch

  • Removed the Christmas event map
  • Added new cosmetics:

    Cupcake hat
    Balaclava
    “Rainbow rounds” glasses
    Round spectacles
    Orange pants

Improved the mechanics for interacting with objects
The host is now able to kick players from a session
The gamelength is now adjustable in singleplayer as well
Minor bug fixes

We've made a number of improvements to the way players interact with objects in the game. Players should now find it less annoying to pick up items, until now items could become stuck inside each other and cause them to fly and bug out when picked up.
Now items will disable collision with each other if picked up inside another object, and enable collision again when they are no longer overlapping.
We hope these changes will enhance the overall gameplay experience and make it more enjoyable for everyone.

