Post-Christmas update

26/12/2022 patch

Removed the Christmas event map

Added new cosmetics: Cupcake hat

Balaclava

“Rainbow rounds” glasses

Round spectacles

Orange pants

Improved the mechanics for interacting with objects

The host is now able to kick players from a session

The gamelength is now adjustable in singleplayer as well

Minor bug fixes

We've made a number of improvements to the way players interact with objects in the game. Players should now find it less annoying to pick up items, until now items could become stuck inside each other and cause them to fly and bug out when picked up.

Now items will disable collision with each other if picked up inside another object, and enable collision again when they are no longer overlapping.

We hope these changes will enhance the overall gameplay experience and make it more enjoyable for everyone.