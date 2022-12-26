 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GunsBox VR update for 26 December 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Share · View all patches · Build 10216855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The year is rapidly coming to an end. Very soon we will all go away and spend time with our families. And many of you will be spending time in our game ːsteamhappyː So we want to bring some celebration into the game.

We have prepared a special holiday update. You will find a New Year's mood in the form of a Christmas tree, balls and other attributes.

In addition, we have added a new scenario in the 3-Gun mode, updated few UI interfaces and fixed some bugs.

We hope you enjoy our work :)

We wish you great holidays. See you in the New Year!!

Changed files in this update

Хранилище GunsBox VR Depot 1751271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link