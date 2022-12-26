Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Hi everyone!

The year is rapidly coming to an end. Very soon we will all go away and spend time with our families. And many of you will be spending time in our game ːsteamhappyː So we want to bring some celebration into the game.

We have prepared a special holiday update. You will find a New Year's mood in the form of a Christmas tree, balls and other attributes.

In addition, we have added a new scenario in the 3-Gun mode, updated few UI interfaces and fixed some bugs.

We hope you enjoy our work :)

We wish you great holidays. See you in the New Year!!