Added Admin/permission system + Fixes + Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10216821 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 15:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Added Admin System

(Admins must login to set passwords and to set players permissions

Only admins can set players as mods

Mods can only set player build permissions )

(when joining a server or friend a that has a password set, apassword must be entered on the main menu first)