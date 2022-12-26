 Skip to content

Loco - Shortline Operations update for 26 December 2022

Added Admin/permission system + Fixes + Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added Admin System

(Admins must login to set passwords and to set players permissions
Only admins can set players as mods
Mods can only set player build permissions )

(when joining a server or friend a that has a password set, apassword must be entered on the main menu first)

  • Custom track build UI now sticks to the propper corner
  • Buildings menu made smaller (still wip while i figure out masking)
  • Optomised bush textures.
  • Changed colissions on large sign
  • Added some fail safes for saving
  • Added Small oil storage(Stored same as other ones did with the old storage doubled in capacity)
  • Fixed prices going back up too slow

