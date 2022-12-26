Experimental Branch: test update 1.5.0!



We are erupting with excitement to make the next milestone for Liftoff available on the Experimental Branch! Be the first to test out the new Surtur level, tutorial and many new features.

Experimental Branch

Milestone update 1.5.0 contains many key changes to the game, it means the early version might be a bit unstable. We've noticed some issues on Mac and Linux that we'd like to fix (among other things) before we do a full public release. However we don't want to keep you waiting until after the winter holidays to discover and enjoy what we have on offer. We welcome you to activate the (optional) Experimental Branch, to get an early look.

Please note that this version may contain bugs, but we appreciate your help in testing and providing feedback.

Read all about the Experimental Branch and how to get access here!

Changelist:

Added: Surtur environment. 3 times bigger than all other Liftoff levels combined!

for Surtur. Added: 4 official racetracks for Surtur.

for Surtur. Updated: new in-game interactive tutorial .

. Updated: switching to a different game mode, track or race within the same environment will reload the game instantly, without going through a loading screen.

Added: a couple more Steam achievements.

Added: a new track item to place the player character position on the track.

Updated: in the multiplayer lobby, your times are displayed first now in the leaderboard ticker, followed by the top 3 pilots.

Updated: Unity engine to version 2021.3. This should include some fixes regarding input latency on Linux while using Vulkan rendering.

Added: A.I. opponents for The Green Race 06.

Added popup warning when a game shortcut is made outside of Steam

Updated: multiplayer service plugin to reduce small memory allocations.

Updated: the Short Circuit environment to include the Pitlane tournament winner's names on the paddocks.

Fixed: issue where a toggle would incorrectly appear in the freestyle score screen.

Fixed: the drone HUD of the DJI drone would still be displayed, even if different drone setup was enforced.

Fixed: not being able to sign in to the multiplayer when the splash/startup screen was skipped.

Fixed: the Liftoff Pro level value would not display correctly.

Fixed: a game crash when trying to open a gift box.

Fixed: a memory leak with lingering web calls.

Fixed: when finishing a race or freestyle session, the player's flight drone might sometimes be visible in the background.

Fixed: loading screen messages might sometimes not display properly.

Fixed: when starting Liftoff on different displays, it might sometimes start with a resolution of 0x0. This should not happen any longer.

Fixed: the Liftoff Pro credentials file can sometimes get corrupted. This would prevent the player from signing in.

Fixed: throttle issue that could result in inverse thrust.

Fixed: when switching to walking in free flight, some drone settings were reset (camera angle, flight mode).

Surtur

New tutorial

Say goodbye to our old video tutorial! Our brand new in-game tutorial is here to help you get off the ground and into the sky. Designed specifically for beginners, this step-by-step guide will walk you through all the basics of drone flying, from takeoff to landing. Liftoff has never been a better choice for beginning pilots, ensuring that you get a realistic and safe learning experience. So why wait? Start your journey to becoming the best FPV pilot today.