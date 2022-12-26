Update v0.2.37

Fix :
The player is no longer frozen when the entity is banned during a Lost event.
Changes:
Raiju's abilities have been improved.
Lost entity appearances increase activity.
Ghost event balancing for some entities.
Decreased Talk activity.
New features:
Added a screen to the main menu: selection of default QWERY / AZERTY keys
The inventory wheel becomes scrollable with the mouse wheel.
Added a quest.
Not all quests have the same reward.
Added a button to copy and paste the code of a private game.
Added a page on the main characteristics of the entity.
