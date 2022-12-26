 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 26 December 2022

Update v0.2.37

Share · View all patches · Build 10216764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :
Translations
The player is no longer frozen when the entity is banned during a Lost event.

Changes:
Raiju's abilities have been improved.
Lost entity appearances increase activity.
Ghost event balancing for some entities.
Decreased Talk activity.

New features:
Added a screen to the main menu: selection of default QWERY / AZERTY keys
The inventory wheel becomes scrollable with the mouse wheel.
Added a quest.
Not all quests have the same reward.
Added a button to copy and paste the code of a private game.
Added a page on the main characteristics of the entity.

