Update v0.2.37

The player is no longer frozen when the entity is banned during a Lost event.

Changes:

Raiju's abilities have been improved.

Lost entity appearances increase activity.

Ghost event balancing for some entities.

Decreased Talk activity.

New features:

Added a screen to the main menu: selection of default QWERY / AZERTY keys

The inventory wheel becomes scrollable with the mouse wheel.

Added a quest.

Not all quests have the same reward.

Added a button to copy and paste the code of a private game.

Added a page on the main characteristics of the entity.