Backrooms Mainframe update for 26 December 2022

Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Once in a while player movement would stop replicating
-Sometimes players can randomly step up onto the wall sections that werent ceiling high
-Dressers and dead hazmat members didnt always replicate for other players
-Enemy AI should be a little more responsive
-Sometimes when beginning a game, level 1 would crash. This should also be fixed.

