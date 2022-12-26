-Once in a while player movement would stop replicating
-Sometimes players can randomly step up onto the wall sections that werent ceiling high
-Dressers and dead hazmat members didnt always replicate for other players
-Enemy AI should be a little more responsive
-Sometimes when beginning a game, level 1 would crash. This should also be fixed.
Backrooms Mainframe update for 26 December 2022
Bug fixes
