Update with some corrections and additions

-Fixed a bug that caused the 2087C to enter Shin-Nozaki station No. 4 track.
-The in-train announcement of the limited express trains (50000 series) has been corrected.
-Fixed a problem in which the 1205A in Time Attack mode would go straight through a turnout in Komano Station.
-Fixed a bug that the viewpoint was shifted when resetting the viewpoint with the Home key.
-Fixed the problem that oncoming trains were overlapping when arriving at Komano Station on the 1283C.
-Fixed a problem with passengers on trains stopped on the lead track.
-Pattern speed check is now generated after departing Shin-Nozaki on 1282C.
Original text
・2087Cで新野崎4番線に異線進入してしまう不具合を修正しました。
・特急列車（50000形）の車内放送を修正しました。
・タイムアタックモードでの回1205Aで駒野構内の分岐器を直進してしまう不具合を修正しました。
・Homeキーで視点リセット時に視点がずれてしまう不具合を修正しました。
・1283C駒野到着時、対向列車が重なっているのを修正しました。
・引上線停車中の列車に旅客を乗せないよう修正しました。
・1282C新野崎発車後パターン照査を発生させるようにしました。
Changed files in this update