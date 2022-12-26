Update with some corrections and additions

-Fixed a bug that caused the 2087C to enter Shin-Nozaki station No. 4 track.

-The in-train announcement of the limited express trains (50000 series) has been corrected.

-Fixed a problem in which the 1205A in Time Attack mode would go straight through a turnout in Komano Station.

-Fixed a bug that the viewpoint was shifted when resetting the viewpoint with the Home key.

-Fixed the problem that oncoming trains were overlapping when arriving at Komano Station on the 1283C.

-Fixed a problem with passengers on trains stopped on the lead track.

-Pattern speed check is now generated after departing Shin-Nozaki on 1282C.

Original text

・2087Cで新野崎4番線に異線進入してしまう不具合を修正しました。

・特急列車（50000形）の車内放送を修正しました。

・タイムアタックモードでの回1205Aで駒野構内の分岐器を直進してしまう不具合を修正しました。

・Homeキーで視点リセット時に視点がずれてしまう不具合を修正しました。

・1283C駒野到着時、対向列車が重なっているのを修正しました。

・引上線停車中の列車に旅客を乗せないよう修正しました。

・1282C新野崎発車後パターン照査を発生させるようにしました。