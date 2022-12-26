 Skip to content

BAD DREAMS update for 26 December 2022

Patch N°7

Patch N°7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains performance optimisation and add a new translation (Russian)

Thanks again for all your helps and support.

We wish you an Happy New Year !!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1614781
  • Loading history…
