Ooglians update for 26 December 2022

ALPHA [0.011] - Stationary structures & QoL

26 December 2022

With this update I'm trying something new. let me know in the discord if you like it or not!
(the discord is where all feedback and discussions happens)

  • FIXES

    • Fixed a bug with the capacitator

  • BALANCING

    • All structures now pin to the ground and become stationary while not dragged
    • updated the firework module to actually do AoE lol
    • turrets now have specific ranges

  • QoL

    • Some new particle effects
    • wasd for camera movement
    • q/e to rotate held stuff
    • cables move more reliably

and probably more stuff too, I just forgot lmao

Thanks for sticking around, and remember that this game is far from finished and I'm only one person, so please bear with me as I try and handle all the crashes.
This version also added more info to the stacktracing so hopefully I'll be able to pin down the crashes easier

