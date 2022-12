Share · View all patches · Build 10216449 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 11:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

so it's finally here.

There is already a game element in the game: Quest

It is currently being tested and I am preparing tasks for you that will occupy you.

Get a map for testing: QuestTest

If you have a problem with the inventory when calling the "TAB" Quest

Please set "TAB" - Inventory - to "I" in control settings

To display all tasks, etc. "Left shift + k" Attention! Samtoné "K" Will cause suicide!

Thanks for playing my game :)

FussyCraft