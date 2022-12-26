Increased number of asteroids during new map generation.
Added check that neutral sectors has at least one asteroid of every ore type.
Fixed bug of Ancient stations are placed in an asteroid field.
Removed rule that auto energy carriers do not refill empty stations without power consuming machines.
Added right click menu to a station core built in a sector without habitable planet.
Added "Control menu" button to the fast construction window (the default station/ship right click menu).
Added "Energy generation per second" info to the power generator control window.
Added option: "Auto-pause when attacked".
Removed notification about retreat completion.
Fixed bug related to max weapon distance, making battle ship to do additional local jumps.
Final Upgrade update for 26 December 2022
1.0.0.22
