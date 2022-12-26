Update 0.99 is out - Improved Moon Data, Updated Apollo Mission Pad Maps, Fixes



The 0.99 update contains a lot of fixes related to the Moon dataset and improves the maps used in the Apollo Mission Pad. In addition, a lot of bugs has been addressed.

This is the first of multiple 0.99 patches with the primary goal of fixing bugs and improving game mechanisms. I will soon publish a new post with the update roadmap for Reentry 1.0 to 2.0.

Note: If you are experiencing issues with this update, you can always revert to an earlier build using the Steam Betas Tab.

Improved Moon Data

The update will double the lunar texture data set resolution used during lunar orbital maneuvering. The height data set is improved from 8k to 23k and the lunar color map is improved from 8k to 16k.

In the image below, the top image is the old system (including normal shadows), while the bottom image is the new system (but without normal shadows, making it look flatter - however, you can still see the improved level of detail).



Update of the Moon Planet Shader

The shader that has been used to render the moon during orbital maneuvering has been updated. The update will render normals and diffuse shadows better, and has support for detail mapping. The two images below compares the shaders. Top image is the old shader with the old dataset, while the bottom image is the new shader with the new dataset.





Another comparisson:





Mission Pad: Lunar Map

The lunar map is an important tool used during Lunar Navigation and orbits. With permission from the Aeronautical Chart Information Center, United States Air Force and Lunar and Planetary Institute, the entire texture set used to render the map in the Mission Pad has changed. In addition, I have added the ability to zoom and pan the maps in the Mission Pad.



You can now use the map to identify what craters you are seeing through the windows of the CSM/LM and better be able to learn the surface of the Moon.



Mission Pad: Earth Map

I have added a similar feature set to the map of Earth. The Earth Map now supports zooming and panning, and an improved texture.



Reference trajectories are visible on the map to compare your trajectory, and radio stations has been added to Apollo (like in Mercury and Gemini).



Lunar Module Flight Manual updates

The Lunar Module flight manual has also received its first update in a long time. Sections has been rewritten and new content has been added.



A summary of the update can be seen in this video:



List of updates

Apollo: Doubled the Moon Textures and Heightmap

Apollo: Rewrote the Moon shader and tessellation to better support PBR and normal mapping

Apollo: Improved the Lunar Map

Apollo: Improved the Earth Map

Apollo: Major updates to the Lunar Module manual

Apollo: Lunar Descent Guidance updates

Apollo: Lunar Ascent Guidance updates

Apollo: Lunar Ascent Engine fixes and visual changes

Apollo: Orbit View Updates

Apollo: CM/CSM switch checks in the Caution & Warning System

VR (all programs): Debrief Menus input support (like the in-game menu)

Typos in Missions and Dictionaries

Apollo: Corrected the issue preventing ascent stage to enter the TSS. It would flicker/dance/teleport around the CSM after final undock and prevent large timescales.

Apollo: Initial Save State support for Lunar Ascent staged state (saving after CSM/LM docking post-ascent)

Delete/Reset Storage button should now work (TM)

Fixed the Player Character from being invisible with only headsets visible

Thanks to you all who have contributed and provided feedback to improve this game!