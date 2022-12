Share · View all patches · Build 10216317 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players,

We have fixed some bugs as below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue on Square Box Town didn't loaded & visible after Fast Travel to First Cabin.

Fixed some text in Katherine dialogue tips.

The update patch will be run automatically before you start the game.

Thank you so much for your support.

Best Regards,

-- Kruntazie Games --