Update, Version 20221226

English

[The Grand Library]The Japanese Katakanas on the Floor of Language will now approach you if you are spotted by them, requiring you to know how to pronounce them correctly or they will attack you.

[The Grand Library]Correctly pronouncing the Japanese Katakanas on the Floor of Language provides a small amount of EXP and avoids the fight. (So, yes, this is floor is quite educational. :D)

[The Grand Library]Increased the amount of Japanese Katakanas on the Floor of Language.

简体中文

【大图书馆】语言层漂浮的日语片假名现在会在发现你后向你靠近。它们会要求你说出它们的正确发音。否则会进攻。

【大图书馆】正确说出语言层的片假名的发音可以获得经验并避免战斗。（所以，这层目前充满了学习目的。:D）

【大图书馆】在语言层增加了漂浮的日语片假名的数量。