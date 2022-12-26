Dec. 28 Regular Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

To provide a more stable game service,

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing regular maintenance on Dec. 28 (Wed) 2022.

Please refer to the following information for details about the maintenance schedule.

[12/28 Regular Maintenance]

1. Regular Maintenance Schedule

: Dec. 28, 2022 08:00 ~ 10:30 (UTC+9)

2. NOTES

■ Maintenance schedule is subject to change due to the service circumstances.

■ Please log out of the game in a safe environment as gameplay is unavailable during maintenance.

■ Guest accounts may be lost when uninstalling or reinstalling the game.

■ The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before maintenance begins.

Please refer to the information above to avoid any inconvenience.

Thank you.