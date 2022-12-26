Multiplayer Will Be In The Game Today Maby I Fix A Bunch Of Bugs but not all

Remember there is a create session button a join session button and a refresh button and a destroy session button so if u what to destroy the session to create a another lobby So Multiplayer will be in the game. Everybody will spawn in the multiplayer map i made when u start the game u Have a Choice to go to single player or multiplayer. but i still didn't put the tag that this game has multiplayer untill everything is fix. So Yeah Im On My Way to work on level 8 now. Im Just Saying U better kinda run in the main menu there are a bunch of ai. Multiplayer is in the game right now but if theres a bug ill take it out. so yeah imma work on level 8 now. The controls in multiplayer are kinda weird u just have to use your mouse and click.