

Fixed the disappearance of enemy projectiles during the pause

Fixed not saving the parameter of having arms

Deleted slow zones from the mountain biome

Slightly changed the view of the armor settings menu

Increased mouse zone radius to display more information about mech damage in pause mode

Reduced the number of slow zones in all biomes except swamps.

Armor reduction with white-type weapons now has a 50% chance of proc as ricochets.

Increased influence of rate-of-fire points for weapons by 2%

Increased the base rate of fire of the minigun from 500 to 600

Increased damage points influence from 2.5% to 3% for damage and from 5% to 6% for armor penetration

Added display of a specific study icon on hover in the calendar

Added a research readiness message at the end of the day

Added selection of cities when choosing a starting point

Added more info to the full-screen battle view

Added small shields on the body of the Centipede Boss

Added gears animation when changing the calendar menu to districts and back

Added overcharge module for the Fusion Reactor. increases the energy output, but also increases the cooling time.

Added research for this module

If your saves are not working correctly or something is bugged, use oneversionback branch.

Icons in your components' order may be displayed wrong for items from the old save. It will go away after the component is done

btw here is a discord link for other stuff, news, help, and whatever about the game

https://discord.gg/TXJckyg5uD