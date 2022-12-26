Fixed the disappearance of enemy projectiles during the pause
Fixed not saving the parameter of having arms
Deleted slow zones from the mountain biome
Slightly changed the view of the armor settings menu
Increased mouse zone radius to display more information about mech damage in pause mode
Reduced the number of slow zones in all biomes except swamps.
Armor reduction with white-type weapons now has a 50% chance of proc as ricochets.
Increased influence of rate-of-fire points for weapons by 2%
Increased the base rate of fire of the minigun from 500 to 600
Increased damage points influence from 2.5% to 3% for damage and from 5% to 6% for armor penetration
Added display of a specific study icon on hover in the calendar
Added a research readiness message at the end of the day
Added selection of cities when choosing a starting point
Added more info to the full-screen battle view
Added small shields on the body of the Centipede Boss
Added gears animation when changing the calendar menu to districts and back
Added overcharge module for the Fusion Reactor. increases the energy output, but also increases the cooling time.
Added research for this module
If your saves are not working correctly or something is bugged, use oneversionback branch.
Icons in your components' order may be displayed wrong for items from the old save. It will go away after the component is done
