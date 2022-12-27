Update Ver.EA1.01c

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.01c.
■General Issues
- Fixed an issue in the previous version where the Drive Gauge were set to increase by the wrong amount when the player's shots hit the opponent.
■UI
Battle UI:
- Made adjustments to the 2v2 battle in Story Mode to visually differentiate the player's targeted character and the character currently targeting the player.
■Characters
Common:
- Slightly lessened the vertical hovering range during movement.
- Shortened the hit stop effect for regular melee attacks.
■Network Mode
- The background music will now be muted automatically when the game window is inactive.
Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.
