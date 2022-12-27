Update Ver.EA1.01c

Share · View all patches · Build 10216057 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 02:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!

Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.01c.

■General Issues

Fixed an issue in the previous version where the Drive Gauge were set to increase by the wrong amount when the player's shots hit the opponent.

■UI

Battle UI:

Made adjustments to the 2v2 battle in Story Mode to visually differentiate the player's targeted character and the character currently targeting the player.

■Characters

Common:

Slightly lessened the vertical hovering range during movement.

Shortened the hit stop effect for regular melee attacks.

■Network Mode

The background music will now be muted automatically when the game window is inactive.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.

PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page