 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valkyrie of Phantasm update for 27 December 2022

Update Ver.EA1.01c

Share · View all patches · Build 10216057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.01c.

■General Issues

  • Fixed an issue in the previous version where the Drive Gauge were set to increase by the wrong amount when the player's shots hit the opponent.

■UI
Battle UI:

  • Made adjustments to the 2v2 battle in Story Mode to visually differentiate the player's targeted character and the character currently targeting the player.

■Characters
Common:

  • Slightly lessened the vertical hovering range during movement.
  • Shortened the hit stop effect for regular melee attacks.

■Network Mode

  • The background music will now be muted automatically when the game window is inactive.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.

PLAYISM

Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link