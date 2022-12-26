Vskin V1.14

Highlights of this update:
- Redpillgo capture system supports DLC release
- Speech recognition sensitivity optimization
- Outline shader optimization
In addition, the following issues have been fixed
- 3D character thumb abnormal correction
- 3D Webcam Correction Action direction reverse problem correction
- Switching the 3D model multiple times caused the model to load abnormally. Correction
- Fixed the problem that the eye skeleton was not captured normally when the 3D Vrm character was imported
