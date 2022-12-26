 Skip to content

V-Skin update for 26 December 2022

Vskin V1.14

V1.14 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights of this update:

  • Redpillgo capture system supports DLC release
  • Speech recognition sensitivity optimization
  • Outline shader optimization

In addition, the following issues have been fixed

  • 3D character thumb abnormal correction
  • 3D Webcam Correction Action direction reverse problem correction
  • Switching the 3D model multiple times caused the model to load abnormally. Correction
  • Fixed the problem that the eye skeleton was not captured normally when the 3D Vrm character was imported

