Vskin V1.14

Build 10216038 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 09:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Highlights of this update:

Redpillgo capture system supports DLC release

Speech recognition sensitivity optimization

Outline shader optimization

In addition, the following issues have been fixed

3D character thumb abnormal correction

3D Webcam Correction Action direction reverse problem correction

Switching the 3D model multiple times caused the model to load abnormally. Correction

Fixed the problem that the eye skeleton was not captured normally when the 3D Vrm character was imported

If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:

https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741

@qb_makerstudio