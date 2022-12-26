1.3.0a "Revamp Update" Part 1

The Revamp Update is one of 2 planned updates. This update contains some visual changes and map changes plus some major code rewriting and optimizations!

Part 2 is to come and will contain for puzzles in chapter 1 plus some more lore. Keep a keen eye out for these!

Fixes

-Explorer UI not working (Multiplayer)

-Particle stacking has been optimized (Snow)

-Doors not correctly sending open information to the server

-Player code has been cleaned up and optimized for smoother gameplay

Changes

-Lighting has been adjusted

-Snow Particles have been changed

-Outside ruins will now have ice layers

Additions

-New Door puzzle inside the catacombs