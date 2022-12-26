1.3.0a "Revamp Update" Part 1

The Revamp Update is one of 2 planned updates. This update contains some visual changes and map changes plus some major code rewriting and optimizations!
Part 2 is to come and will contain for puzzles in chapter 1 plus some more lore. Keep a keen eye out for these!
Fixes
-Explorer UI not working (Multiplayer)
-Particle stacking has been optimized (Snow)
-Doors not correctly sending open information to the server
-Player code has been cleaned up and optimized for smoother gameplay
Changes
-Lighting has been adjusted
-Snow Particles have been changed
-Outside ruins will now have ice layers
Additions
-New Door puzzle inside the catacombs
Changed files in this update