Levi Chronicles update for 26 December 2022

1.3.0a "Revamp Update" Part 1

26 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Revamp Update is one of 2 planned updates. This update contains some visual changes and map changes plus some major code rewriting and optimizations!

Part 2 is to come and will contain for puzzles in chapter 1 plus some more lore. Keep a keen eye out for these!

Fixes
-Explorer UI not working (Multiplayer)
-Particle stacking has been optimized (Snow)
-Doors not correctly sending open information to the server
-Player code has been cleaned up and optimized for smoother gameplay

Changes
-Lighting has been adjusted
-Snow Particles have been changed
-Outside ruins will now have ice layers

Additions
-New Door puzzle inside the catacombs

