[Notice] Fixed Bugs

Build 10216026 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

I would like to inform you about the bugs that have been fixed since last Friday's update.

Fixes below have been already applied to the Steam and extra maintenance won't be carried on.

Fixed When using additional difficulty Ancestral Records, beasts learned abnormal mastery. Specifial function of the dagger Crimson Crow was not activated in a specific condition. Citizen and loot boxes were generated at the wrong location and couldn't been recused or opened. Stats that have been affected by the mastery Professionalism were not been displayed on the character information tooltip. 'Show all transmog list' function didn't work. Detail part was not been displayed when attacking Mungo using Precision Sniping ability. Property of Mungo Roll was set as Wind. Mimicking Evasion worked before the 'unconditionally dodge' property. Quick Cover-Up didn't activate properly. The duration of Full Sprint getting longer. Item information were not displayed properly when identifying, upgrading and transmogging. Mungo's ability effect was displayed abnormally. Text displaying HP was not affected by the option value.

Changed Effect of reducing Action Time from Cover to Cover reduced. (10 → 5)



Beside the fixes described above, the dev team is still working to make another fixes of knows bugs.

Once it has been made, its details will be shared through the maintenance notice or extra notice.

Thank you.