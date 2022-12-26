LEMURIA: update 1.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10215812 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends, update 1.5.3 has been published. The game features the following changes:

Added automatic tilting of the Adventure Camera when the character moves and the setting of this tilt.

The behavior of stalkers in the Suburbs has become less aggressive and less annoying. They do not shoot from afar, given that there are residential buildings around, and they are not as careful to check the place where they supposedly spotted Kanta. Now you can use the Hide skill in time, and enemies are more likely to lose interest or pass by.

Greatly reduced the Visibility of Kanta and the distance of its detection by stalkers, so that now you can walk almost without hiding, as long as not near the enemies.

In the Club fixed the camera, looking in some cases to nowhere, outside of the club.

Illumination and brightness of green plants in the Motel and the Suburbs became more naturalistic.

Fixed the game freezes when sailing off the Island into distant waters.

Many changes to adapt the game to Steam Deck. Also, now the image quality assumed for the game on this console is named: "Steam Deck".

Some other changes, mostly related to lighting and visual representation of the environment.

Thanks to everyone who helped make this update appear.