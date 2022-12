Merry Christmas Impact Point Players!

I was busy finishing a semester abroad and was unable to give impact point the love it deserved. So I have pushed a little Christmas update with some free festive skins for all!

A santa hat

A candy cane knife

I am also doing a give away on our discord server - 15 copies of the cosmetics DLC will be given out! Come join and check out the giveaways channel to enter!

https://discord.gg/gZJfcxKv