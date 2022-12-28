This holiday, get Ghostlore at 20% off and try the new Skill Overhaul!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Ghostlore team!
The Skills Overhaul update is leaving beta today! Check out all the crazy stuff from our testers!
Hurry! Be sure to get Ghostlore while it is 20% off!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update