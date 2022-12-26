I hope everyone is having a happy holiday! Over the past few days I've taken some time to completely overhaul how assigned auxiliary abilities and the M. SCRATCH button work. Overall I think the new system is a lot better and any issues associated with aux abilities being interrupted (and as a result being permanently switched to that ability) are fixed. Changes of this magnitude ended up giving me a lot of funky bugs to fix and there may be more so as always, bug reports and other feedback via the Steam discussion or Twitter are much appreciated.

Thank you for playing Mega Serval.

Version 1.4 - December 25, 2022