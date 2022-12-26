I hope everyone is having a happy holiday! Over the past few days I've taken some time to completely overhaul how assigned auxiliary abilities and the M. SCRATCH button work. Overall I think the new system is a lot better and any issues associated with aux abilities being interrupted (and as a result being permanently switched to that ability) are fixed. Changes of this magnitude ended up giving me a lot of funky bugs to fix and there may be more so as always, bug reports and other feedback via the Steam discussion or Twitter are much appreciated.
Thank you for playing Mega Serval.
Version 1.4 - December 25, 2022
- Final 3's boss rush will now remember your progress if you meet an unfortunate end.
- Secret defeat no longer can happen if the defeat results from a pit.
- Gray Wolf takes 2 extra points of damage from J. PUNCH.
- Toki takes 3 extra points of damage from W. DIVE.
- Fixed P. MIRACLE still working while ammo depleted in some instances.
- Fixed issue with J. PUNCH canceling iframes on start-up. You are now invincible from the beginning of the attack.
- Fixed ability cycle not syncing with current ability if you change abilities via pause menu.
- Fixed after-images persisting after taking damage during some moves.
- Fixed maid mode not applying to P. MIRACLE and in the final boss's 2nd phase.
- Final boss's introduction scene is now skipped in race mode.
- Ability revert key now no longer changes Serval's ability and has been renamed to "M. SCRATCH".
- Stored auxiliary ability buttons no longer change the current ability, they will just use the move regardless of ability equipped.
- Ability chosen to be re-filled by Japariman will now display on the HUD.
- Auxiliary abilities will display on the HUD as well when executed.
- Auxiliary abilities no longer get carried over between files if you haven't unlocked them in the new file.
- Minor level modifications.
Changed files in this update