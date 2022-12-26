Share · View all patches · Build 10215158 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy

We've got a Holiday gift for you! Update the game to get your Christmas-themed room, Christmas tree, and a few other merry items. Happy Holidays!





We also put test version build 0.980 to the main one:

Added barbarian enemies

Added elite skeletons enemies

Added 1 more photo scene

Added more variety of spears

Bug Fix: spear power attack deals no damage

Bug Fix: if you open the furniture building next to an already placed one, before buying press F and relocate the already placed one on the ground, you place it for free

Bug Fix: different succubi need a different amount of exp to level up

Bug Fix: after receiving the achievement reward, it was not saved, and the reward disappeared after logging in again

Bug Fix: spawning underground at the Palace

Bug Fix: companion shoots a fireball at an enemy even if faces them with her back -- backward

Bug Fix: sometimes the customization window will stuck forever

Bug Fix: after loading the save and claiming the reward, once you reload save the Achievement system showed that you had claimed the reward, but you don't have those items in your inventory

Bug Fix: if you give a companion a bow, she does not shoot, but goes into close combat and just stands there

Bug Fix: minions level up, but their stats don't

Bug Fix: can't move the camera in free pose mode

