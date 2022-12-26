 Skip to content

Xross Dreams update for 26 December 2022

Thank you for believing!

Merry Christmas! Or, if you may, Merry Xrossmas.

Thank you so much for your support. I'm just one man, so getting through all the feedback is a daunting task, but I'm doing the best I can with what I have.

For now, I decided to stay up this Christmas evening fixing a few crashes.

Patch Notes for Xross Dreams 1.01:

  • Fixes for HENSHIRO cutscene.
  • Fixes for Lobby invite softlocks.
  • Fixes for Lobby exit softlocks.
  • Disabled tagging in School. How did that even make it in?

I'm aware there are some desync issues online. I'm doing the best I can to reproduce and fix these issues. Thank you for your patience. I'm really happy that you're all enjoying the game!

