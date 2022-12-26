Thank you for believing!

Merry Christmas! Or, if you may, Merry Xrossmas.
Thank you so much for your support. I'm just one man, so getting through all the feedback is a daunting task, but I'm doing the best I can with what I have.
For now, I decided to stay up this Christmas evening fixing a few crashes.
Patch Notes for Xross Dreams 1.01:
- Fixes for HENSHIRO cutscene.
- Fixes for Lobby invite softlocks.
- Fixes for Lobby exit softlocks.
- Disabled tagging in School. How did that even make it in?
I'm aware there are some desync issues online. I'm doing the best I can to reproduce and fix these issues. Thank you for your patience. I'm really happy that you're all enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update