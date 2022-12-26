V1.4.3 - Fixed window jumping down the screen bug

When progressing to the next level, or exiting a level, if you're in windowed mode, the window would jump to the middle of the screen. If you never moved the window since startup, you'd never notice this but if you did, it would jump back to the centre of the screen.

This is most problematic if you play the game in windowed mode, but maximise the window to fill the desktop. When triggered, the window would try to centre itself, but this doesn't take the taskbar into account, so although the window is in the centre of the screen, it would appear to move behind the taskbar.

This has now been fixed in this version, and all future releases in the series. However the bug will still be present in all other games until a new update is made for them. If you are particularly frustrated by this bug, and one of the following workarounds from this list is not suitable for you:

Resize the window to be ever so slightly less tall

Play in fullscreen

Enable the setting for the taskbar to hide when mouse is not over it

Ignore it

post a topic on the forums and I'll push an update in that game that fixes it.

Changelog

FIXED - Window resets position / jumps down the screen