New Client Build 1.0.8 Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10214974 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This update is required to play

Fixed an issue where players weren't able to login. This was caused due to the game trying to load before an account had been created. If you still run into this issue, please let me know!

Fixed an issue where the Reinforcements card was always targeting the center tile causing visual and unwanted gameplay results. Credit to draconothos for helping me find that one!

Fixed an issue with the Skull Crystal skin not facing the correct direction when going against it.

Fixed an issue with a cancellation bug where if you cancelled matchmaking too quickly you would be kicked out of your next queue right away.

Fixed an issue with the Welcome Bundle outstaying it's welcome in the store (7 Days after account creation)

Merry Christmas! As always, please report any bugs you encounter to the forums or on the Discord!