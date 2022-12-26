 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 26 December 2022

Patch 0.13.0 - Achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 10214870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

New Weapons

  • 30mm MK103
    Damage: 1150
    Firerate: 380 rpm
    Velocity: 860m/s
    Accuracy: 0.2 MOA
    Reload: 30s
    Ammo: 70

  • 7.7mm Breda SAFAT (synchronised)
    Damage: 20
    Firerate: 575 rpm
    Velocity: 700m/s
    Accuracy: 0.4 MOA
    Reload: 10s
    Ammo: 500

  • 12.7mm Breda SAFAT
    Damage: 40
    Firerate: 380 rpm
    Velocity: 700m/s
    Accuracy: 0.2 MOA
    Reload: 20s
    Ammo: 400

  • 12.7mm Breda SAFAT (synchronised)
    Firerate: 575 rpm

  • 20mm 20 Breda (Hispano with a new name)

New Aircraft
CR42AS - Unlocked when beating author time on all African missions
Weapons List

  • 1x7.7mm Breda-SAFAT + 1x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT
  • 2x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT
  • 1x7.7mm Breda-SAFAT + 3x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT
  • 4x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT
    Payload List
  • none
  • 4x50kg SC50 Bomb
  • 2x250kg SC250 Bomb
  • 2 1x20mm Breda 20 Pods
  • 2 1x20mm MGFF Pods

Me262 HG - Unlocked when beating author time on all Europe missions
Weapons List

  • 2x20mm Mg151/20
  • 4x20mm Mg151/20
  • 2x30mm MK108 + 2x20mm MG151
  • 2x30mm MK103 + 2x20mm MG151
  • 4x30mm MK108
  • 2x30mm MK103 + 2x30mm MK108

Payload List

  • none
  • 4x SC250 | 5000g
  • 4x SC500 | 8000g
  • 2x SC1000 | 10000g
  • 4x X4 AA | 15000g
  • 4x X7 AT | 15000g
  • 4x 250 kg cluster | 15000g

F4U - Unlocked when beating author time on all Pacific missions

New Payload

  • 9kg Missile Ruhrstahl X-7 AT
    Damage: 6000
    Tracking: Lead
    Tracking Range 1.2km
    Turn rate: 20 degrees/s
    Fuse: Impact
    AOE: 10

Top Speed: 240m/s
Burn Time: 6s
Reload: 30s
Timed fuse: 20s

  • 30kg Missile Ruhrstahl X-4 AA
    Damage: 3000 to aircraft, 300 to ground targets
    Tracking: Lead
    Tracking Range 3.5km
    Turn rate: 5 degrees/s
    Proximity Fuse: 48
    AOE: 60

Top Speed: 325m/s
Burn Time: 8s
Reload: 30s
Timed fuse: 10s

  • 1x12.7mm M2 Browning gun pod
  • 2x12.7mm M2 Browning gun pod
  • AB70-D1 Cluster dispenser
    Damage: 3000 to aircraft, 300 to ground targets
    Submunitions: 50 1g bombs
    Fuse: 1s
    AOE: 60

Top Speed: 325m/s
Burn Time: 8s
Reload: 30s
Timed fuse: 10s

  • Extra Armour plating
    Increases armour by 20

NEW VFX

  • Bullet Impacts
  • Impact effects, small oil leak, small water leak, small fire
  • Revamped Explosions
  • Death explosions for planes, vehicles, tanks
  • New burning effects
  • Parts explosions
  • Explosive filler in bullets shot (50mm, 45mm, VLarge, Large, Small)
  • Bombs (VLarge, Large, Medium, Small, VSmall)
  • Rockets & Missiles (Large, Small, VSmall)
  • Engine Fire
  • Oil Leak
  • Water leak
  • Damaged states 75% 50% 25% 10%
  • revamped larger muzzle effects
  • Heavy - sparks (+ Night)
  • 45mm (+ Night)
  • 50mm (+ Night)
  • 6 new Muzzle effects
    These are randomly generated on calibres 20mm and below
  • Light
  • Light-2
  • Light-Sparks (+ Night)
  • MG
  • MG-2
  • Medium
  • Medium-Sparks (+ Night)

NEW Achievements

  • Death from above
    Complete the African theatre (unlocks extra armour for the P51c)

  • Aviator
    Complete the European theatre (unlocks Cluster bombs)

  • Seasoned Ace (Hidden, Pacific mission 10 not released yet)

  • Tarantella Napoletana
    Beat times on all African missions (Unlocks CR42)

  • German engineering at its finest
    Beat times on all European missions (Unlocks Me262 Block 3)

  • Nippon (Hidden, Pacific mission 10 not released yet)

  • Spoils of war
    Defeat Me262s (Unlocks the Ruhrstahl X-4)

New graphics option

  • Intel Iris
    The new option lowers quality even more, its not fully complete later I’ll make it disable atmosphere and clouds as it can’t compute DX12 shaders

Introduced a small pan towards the aircraft as an intro for missions

Engine Update

Changes

Decreased WEP of P-38G by 20%
Increased base power of P-38G by 20%

Reload Rate of all guns have been reduced by 5 seconds

20mm shVak firerate increased to 550rpm
7.7 browning fire-rate increased to 1150rpm from 400rpm

37mm M4 damage increased from 960 to 1440
37mm NS-37 damage increased from 960 to 1440

SFX changes

  • 7.5mm MAC1934
  • 7.7mm Browning
  • 7.92mm MG17
  • 12.7 Berezin UB
  • 13mm MG151
  • 15mm T17
  • 20mm ShVAK
  • 23mm NS-23
  • 30mm MK108
  • 37mm M4
  • 50mm MK214

Changes have been made to the AI audio   - delay weapons from 10 seconds to .1

  • Increased base radius of audio source by 50%
  • Increased end radius of audio source by 20%

Missile Changes

R4M
Speed Increased from 250 m/s to 525m/s
burn time increased from .5s to 0.75s
Drag Decreased by 50%
Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s

M8
speed increased from 100m/s to 270m/s
Burn time increased from .5s to .6s
Drag Decreased by 50%
Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s

Rp-3
Speed increased from 150m/s to 230m/s
Increased burn time from 0.5s to 1.6s
Drag has been increased by 3x
Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s

HVAR
Speed has been increased from 300m/s to 420m/s
Increased burn time from 0.5s to 1s
Drag increased by 2x
Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s

Wr21 rockets
speed increased from 150m/s to 320m/s
burn time reduced from 2s to 1s
Fuse reduced from 10s to 2s(600m)

New post processing changes to add better contrast, depth of field, small amount of blur on the edges and reduced bloom

Changes have also been done to interiors & exteriors of player aircraft to make them bit more visible and react better with shadows and lighting.

Camera has been moved further back from the aircraft

The map Britain now has a limited area you can travel around in.

Me262 max altitude reduced by 3000ft

AOA is now based on the aircraft rather then the camera

Removed healthcare

Replaced bombs with eggs for the chickencatte

20mm belts now include some bullets with HE filler

BF109 radiator is now opened

Updated cheats to unlock hidden aircraft and payloads

Bug Fixes

Fixed nose camera mode
Parts of the aircraft was still visible in the “no-cockpit” view

Support for more unity support screens has been added

Fixed measurement system not displaying the correct measurement and not updating when selected

Fixed problem with large calibre guns not spawning explosion hit effect

Fixed engine temp not reducing at 0%

Fixed AI VIP, turrets are no longer controlled by the player

Changed files in this update

Vincemus - Air Combat Content Depot 1303011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link