Patch 0.13.0 - Achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 10214870 · Last edited 26 December 2022 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy

New Content

New Weapons

30mm MK103

Damage: 1150

Firerate: 380 rpm

Velocity: 860m/s

Accuracy: 0.2 MOA

Reload: 30s

Ammo: 70

7.7mm Breda SAFAT (synchronised)

Damage: 20

Firerate: 575 rpm

Velocity: 700m/s

Accuracy: 0.4 MOA

Reload: 10s

Ammo: 500

12.7mm Breda SAFAT

Damage: 40

Firerate: 380 rpm

Velocity: 700m/s

Accuracy: 0.2 MOA

Reload: 20s

Ammo: 400

12.7mm Breda SAFAT (synchronised)

Firerate: 575 rpm

20mm 20 Breda (Hispano with a new name)

New Aircraft

CR42AS - Unlocked when beating author time on all African missions

Weapons List

1x7.7mm Breda-SAFAT + 1x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT

2x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT

1x7.7mm Breda-SAFAT + 3x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT

4x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT

Payload List

Payload List none

4x50kg SC50 Bomb

2x250kg SC250 Bomb

2 1x20mm Breda 20 Pods

2 1x20mm MGFF Pods

Me262 HG - Unlocked when beating author time on all Europe missions

Weapons List

2x20mm Mg151/20

4x20mm Mg151/20

2x30mm MK108 + 2x20mm MG151

2x30mm MK103 + 2x20mm MG151

4x30mm MK108

2x30mm MK103 + 2x30mm MK108

Payload List

none

4x SC250 | 5000g

4x SC500 | 8000g

2x SC1000 | 10000g

4x X4 AA | 15000g

4x X7 AT | 15000g

4x 250 kg cluster | 15000g

F4U - Unlocked when beating author time on all Pacific missions

New Payload

9kg Missile Ruhrstahl X-7 AT

Damage: 6000

Tracking: Lead

Tracking Range 1.2km

Turn rate: 20 degrees/s

Fuse: Impact

AOE: 10

Top Speed: 240m/s

Burn Time: 6s

Reload: 30s

Timed fuse: 20s

30kg Missile Ruhrstahl X-4 AA

Damage: 3000 to aircraft, 300 to ground targets

Tracking: Lead

Tracking Range 3.5km

Turn rate: 5 degrees/s

Proximity Fuse: 48

AOE: 60

Top Speed: 325m/s

Burn Time: 8s

Reload: 30s

Timed fuse: 10s

1x12.7mm M2 Browning gun pod

2x12.7mm M2 Browning gun pod

AB70-D1 Cluster dispenser

Damage: 3000 to aircraft, 300 to ground targets

Submunitions: 50 1g bombs

Fuse: 1s

AOE: 60

Top Speed: 325m/s

Burn Time: 8s

Reload: 30s

Timed fuse: 10s

Extra Armour plating

Increases armour by 20

NEW VFX

Bullet Impacts

Impact effects, small oil leak, small water leak, small fire

Revamped Explosions

Death explosions for planes, vehicles, tanks

New burning effects

Parts explosions

Explosive filler in bullets shot (50mm, 45mm, VLarge, Large, Small)

Bombs (VLarge, Large, Medium, Small, VSmall)

Rockets & Missiles (Large, Small, VSmall)

Engine Fire

Oil Leak

Water leak

Damaged states 75% 50% 25% 10%

revamped larger muzzle effects

Heavy - sparks (+ Night)

45mm (+ Night)

50mm (+ Night)

6 new Muzzle effects

These are randomly generated on calibres 20mm and below

These are randomly generated on calibres 20mm and below Light

Light-2

Light-Sparks (+ Night)

MG

MG-2

Medium

Medium-Sparks (+ Night)

NEW Achievements

Death from above

Complete the African theatre (unlocks extra armour for the P51c)

Aviator

Complete the European theatre (unlocks Cluster bombs)

Seasoned Ace (Hidden, Pacific mission 10 not released yet)

Tarantella Napoletana

Beat times on all African missions (Unlocks CR42)

German engineering at its finest

Beat times on all European missions (Unlocks Me262 Block 3)

Nippon (Hidden, Pacific mission 10 not released yet)

Spoils of war

Defeat Me262s (Unlocks the Ruhrstahl X-4)

New graphics option

Intel Iris

The new option lowers quality even more, its not fully complete later I’ll make it disable atmosphere and clouds as it can’t compute DX12 shaders

Introduced a small pan towards the aircraft as an intro for missions

Engine Update

Changes

Decreased WEP of P-38G by 20%

Increased base power of P-38G by 20%

Reload Rate of all guns have been reduced by 5 seconds

20mm shVak firerate increased to 550rpm

7.7 browning fire-rate increased to 1150rpm from 400rpm

37mm M4 damage increased from 960 to 1440

37mm NS-37 damage increased from 960 to 1440

SFX changes

7.5mm MAC1934

7.7mm Browning

7.92mm MG17

12.7 Berezin UB

13mm MG151

15mm T17

20mm ShVAK

23mm NS-23

30mm MK108

37mm M4

50mm MK214

Changes have been made to the AI audio - delay weapons from 10 seconds to .1

Increased base radius of audio source by 50%

Increased end radius of audio source by 20%

—

Missile Changes

R4M

Speed Increased from 250 m/s to 525m/s

burn time increased from .5s to 0.75s

Drag Decreased by 50%

Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s

M8

speed increased from 100m/s to 270m/s

Burn time increased from .5s to .6s

Drag Decreased by 50%

Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s

Rp-3

Speed increased from 150m/s to 230m/s

Increased burn time from 0.5s to 1.6s

Drag has been increased by 3x

Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s

HVAR

Speed has been increased from 300m/s to 420m/s

Increased burn time from 0.5s to 1s

Drag increased by 2x

Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s

Wr21 rockets

speed increased from 150m/s to 320m/s

burn time reduced from 2s to 1s

Fuse reduced from 10s to 2s(600m)

—

New post processing changes to add better contrast, depth of field, small amount of blur on the edges and reduced bloom

Changes have also been done to interiors & exteriors of player aircraft to make them bit more visible and react better with shadows and lighting.

Camera has been moved further back from the aircraft

The map Britain now has a limited area you can travel around in.

Me262 max altitude reduced by 3000ft

AOA is now based on the aircraft rather then the camera

Removed healthcare

Replaced bombs with eggs for the chickencatte

20mm belts now include some bullets with HE filler

BF109 radiator is now opened

Updated cheats to unlock hidden aircraft and payloads

Bug Fixes

Fixed nose camera mode

Parts of the aircraft was still visible in the “no-cockpit” view

Support for more unity support screens has been added

Fixed measurement system not displaying the correct measurement and not updating when selected

Fixed problem with large calibre guns not spawning explosion hit effect

Fixed engine temp not reducing at 0%

Fixed AI VIP, turrets are no longer controlled by the player