Patch 0.13.0 - Achievements

New Content
New Weapons
-
30mm MK103
Damage: 1150
Firerate: 380 rpm
Velocity: 860m/s
Accuracy: 0.2 MOA
Reload: 30s
Ammo: 70
-
7.7mm Breda SAFAT (synchronised)
Damage: 20
Firerate: 575 rpm
Velocity: 700m/s
Accuracy: 0.4 MOA
Reload: 10s
Ammo: 500
-
12.7mm Breda SAFAT
Damage: 40
Firerate: 380 rpm
Velocity: 700m/s
Accuracy: 0.2 MOA
Reload: 20s
Ammo: 400
-
12.7mm Breda SAFAT (synchronised)
Firerate: 575 rpm
-
20mm 20 Breda (Hispano with a new name)
New Aircraft
CR42AS - Unlocked when beating author time on all African missions
Weapons List
- 1x7.7mm Breda-SAFAT + 1x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT
- 2x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT
- 1x7.7mm Breda-SAFAT + 3x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT
- 4x12.7mm Breda-SAFAT
Payload List
- none
- 4x50kg SC50 Bomb
- 2x250kg SC250 Bomb
- 2 1x20mm Breda 20 Pods
- 2 1x20mm MGFF Pods
Me262 HG - Unlocked when beating author time on all Europe missions
Weapons List
- 2x20mm Mg151/20
- 4x20mm Mg151/20
- 2x30mm MK108 + 2x20mm MG151
- 2x30mm MK103 + 2x20mm MG151
- 4x30mm MK108
- 2x30mm MK103 + 2x30mm MK108
Payload List
- none
- 4x SC250 | 5000g
- 4x SC500 | 8000g
- 2x SC1000 | 10000g
- 4x X4 AA | 15000g
- 4x X7 AT | 15000g
- 4x 250 kg cluster | 15000g
F4U - Unlocked when beating author time on all Pacific missions
New Payload
- 9kg Missile Ruhrstahl X-7 AT
Damage: 6000
Tracking: Lead
Tracking Range 1.2km
Turn rate: 20 degrees/s
Fuse: Impact
AOE: 10
Top Speed: 240m/s
Burn Time: 6s
Reload: 30s
Timed fuse: 20s
- 30kg Missile Ruhrstahl X-4 AA
Damage: 3000 to aircraft, 300 to ground targets
Tracking: Lead
Tracking Range 3.5km
Turn rate: 5 degrees/s
Proximity Fuse: 48
AOE: 60
Top Speed: 325m/s
Burn Time: 8s
Reload: 30s
Timed fuse: 10s
- 1x12.7mm M2 Browning gun pod
- 2x12.7mm M2 Browning gun pod
- AB70-D1 Cluster dispenser
Damage: 3000 to aircraft, 300 to ground targets
Submunitions: 50 1g bombs
Fuse: 1s
AOE: 60
Top Speed: 325m/s
Burn Time: 8s
Reload: 30s
Timed fuse: 10s
- Extra Armour plating
Increases armour by 20
NEW VFX
- Bullet Impacts
- Impact effects, small oil leak, small water leak, small fire
- Revamped Explosions
- Death explosions for planes, vehicles, tanks
- New burning effects
- Parts explosions
- Explosive filler in bullets shot (50mm, 45mm, VLarge, Large, Small)
- Bombs (VLarge, Large, Medium, Small, VSmall)
- Rockets & Missiles (Large, Small, VSmall)
- Engine Fire
- Oil Leak
- Water leak
- Damaged states 75% 50% 25% 10%
- revamped larger muzzle effects
- Heavy - sparks (+ Night)
- 45mm (+ Night)
- 50mm (+ Night)
- 6 new Muzzle effects
These are randomly generated on calibres 20mm and below
- Light
- Light-2
- Light-Sparks (+ Night)
- MG
- MG-2
- Medium
- Medium-Sparks (+ Night)
NEW Achievements
-
Death from above
Complete the African theatre (unlocks extra armour for the P51c)
-
Aviator
Complete the European theatre (unlocks Cluster bombs)
-
Seasoned Ace (Hidden, Pacific mission 10 not released yet)
-
Tarantella Napoletana
Beat times on all African missions (Unlocks CR42)
-
German engineering at its finest
Beat times on all European missions (Unlocks Me262 Block 3)
-
Nippon (Hidden, Pacific mission 10 not released yet)
-
Spoils of war
Defeat Me262s (Unlocks the Ruhrstahl X-4)
New graphics option
- Intel Iris
The new option lowers quality even more, its not fully complete later I’ll make it disable atmosphere and clouds as it can’t compute DX12 shaders
Introduced a small pan towards the aircraft as an intro for missions
Engine Update
Changes
Decreased WEP of P-38G by 20%
Increased base power of P-38G by 20%
Reload Rate of all guns have been reduced by 5 seconds
20mm shVak firerate increased to 550rpm
7.7 browning fire-rate increased to 1150rpm from 400rpm
37mm M4 damage increased from 960 to 1440
37mm NS-37 damage increased from 960 to 1440
SFX changes
- 7.5mm MAC1934
- 7.7mm Browning
- 7.92mm MG17
- 12.7 Berezin UB
- 13mm MG151
- 15mm T17
- 20mm ShVAK
- 23mm NS-23
- 30mm MK108
- 37mm M4
- 50mm MK214
Changes have been made to the AI audio - delay weapons from 10 seconds to .1
- Increased base radius of audio source by 50%
- Increased end radius of audio source by 20%
—
Missile Changes
R4M
Speed Increased from 250 m/s to 525m/s
burn time increased from .5s to 0.75s
Drag Decreased by 50%
Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s
M8
speed increased from 100m/s to 270m/s
Burn time increased from .5s to .6s
Drag Decreased by 50%
Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s
Rp-3
Speed increased from 150m/s to 230m/s
Increased burn time from 0.5s to 1.6s
Drag has been increased by 3x
Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s
HVAR
Speed has been increased from 300m/s to 420m/s
Increased burn time from 0.5s to 1s
Drag increased by 2x
Fuse reduced from 10s to 6s
Wr21 rockets
speed increased from 150m/s to 320m/s
burn time reduced from 2s to 1s
Fuse reduced from 10s to 2s(600m)
—
New post processing changes to add better contrast, depth of field, small amount of blur on the edges and reduced bloom
Changes have also been done to interiors & exteriors of player aircraft to make them bit more visible and react better with shadows and lighting.
Camera has been moved further back from the aircraft
The map Britain now has a limited area you can travel around in.
Me262 max altitude reduced by 3000ft
AOA is now based on the aircraft rather then the camera
Removed healthcare
Replaced bombs with eggs for the chickencatte
20mm belts now include some bullets with HE filler
BF109 radiator is now opened
Updated cheats to unlock hidden aircraft and payloads
Bug Fixes
Fixed nose camera mode
Parts of the aircraft was still visible in the “no-cockpit” view
Support for more unity support screens has been added
Fixed measurement system not displaying the correct measurement and not updating when selected
Fixed problem with large calibre guns not spawning explosion hit effect
Fixed engine temp not reducing at 0%
Fixed AI VIP, turrets are no longer controlled by the player
Changed files in this update