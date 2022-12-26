0.1.9b Patch Notes

You might have to restart Steam completely to get the update immediately.

PSA: You have to enable your blessings (passive skills from meta progression) manually. This was a bug and is now fixed.

Patch Notes

Changes

Doppelganger changed yet again. RubyDev : I ran into a problem with Doppelganger. There were basically 3 kinds of players expecting different things from the class. We got casual players that like Doppel to randomly rotate through classes to experience different powerful classes. We got achievement hunters would want to complete the achievement, defeat Death with every class and thus wouldn't appreciate randomness at all. And we got speedrunners or min-maxers that want to only play 1 type of Doppelganger and don't want any rotation to happen. I think I found a solution for all 3.

Doppelganger will now copy another class each time you defeat Death (with any class). This rotation is not random so if you are going for the achievement, 10 Doppelganger wins in a row will give it to you.

I added a new option to the option menu which enables you to lock Doppelganger, while locked the copied class won't change anymore.

In 0.1.9a the speedrun mode has been removed. I'll be working on bringing back the quick restart button asap.

Final armory will now always appear latest on floor 9.

Made the encounter with the Rat Council in floor 8 a bit briefer.

If you have Spellblade trait the mana display will now tell you that mana grants you attack speed.

Buffed the appearance rate of Bear Den event in floor 1.

Buffed the appearance rate of the Old Hag event in floor 1.

Buffed the appearance rate of the Tomb Of Hoodies event in floor 4.

The -1 luck applied from Genie event in floor 5 now lasts 10 rooms instead of being permanent.

Ranger now finds more quivers.

Increased the chance to find a potion or consumable that applies a buff you don't already have.

Item, Gift and Equipment Changes

Coin Bag: (Gift) Now grants 30 gold, previously 20 gold.

Soul Orb: Now can only be used while you have 6 traits.

Storm In A Bottle: Doubled the damage dealt.

Panda Mask: Is now epic, previously legendary.

Tyler's Robe: Improved quality of rewards greatly.

Amazon Bracelet: Is now rare, previously epic.

Cursebite Ring: Now grants 10% increased damage per Curse on you, previously 5%.

Obsidian Bracelet: Now grants +100 bonus melee damage to enemies at close range, previously +50.

Skull Ring: Is now rare, previously uncommon.

Lab Coat: Is now rare, previously epic.

Meteor Armor: Now grants 25% increased magical damage, previously 30%.

Santa Coat: Is now rare, previously epic.

Steel Plate Armor: Is now uncommon, previously rare.

Dragonscale Greaves: Now grant 25% increased melee damage for 4 seconds on dash, previously 20%.

Peg Leg: Now grants -10% movement speed, previously -5%.

Gladiator Shield: Is now rare, previously epic.

Mojo: Is now epic, previously uncommon. Now grants 50% increased poison tick rate, previously 15%.

Pyromancy Flame: Is now rare, previously epic.

Torch: Is now common, previously uncommon.

Triumvirate: Is now rare, previously epic.

Eyepatch: Is now uncommon, previously rare.

Blue Cotton Hoodie: Is now epic, previously legendary.

Green Wool Hoodie: Is now epic, previously legendary.

Red Velvet Hoodie: Is now epic, previously legendary.

Enemy And Enemy Enchantment Changes

Increased the delay of normal Death's lightning strikes during phase 2.

Made the spiraling laser attack of Mega Death a bit more controllable in phase 2.

Battery Enchanted: Reduced spawn rate of batteries from slightly.

Party Enchanted: Reduced projectile speed of confetti projectiles slightly.

Meteor Enchanted: Increased the expansion time of meteor shock wave slightly.

Possessed Weapon Enchanted: Reduced weapon spawn rate reduced slightly. Added an initial delay before spawning weapons of 4 seconds.

Oktoberfest Enchanted: Reduced firing rate slightly.

Shield Enchanted: Increased down-time slightly.

Weapon Changes

The Knob Twiddler: Increased range to 35 from 20. Now gains +1000 bonus damage, up from +500.

Demon Repeater: Increased DMG from 150-175 to 175-200.

Misfit's Sword: You now gain a little purple bubble effect above your character while you are invulnerable.

Gatling Gun: Increased DMG from 50-75 to 100-125.

Maxibee: Increased DMG from 125-150 to 175-200.

Railgun: Increased DMG from 175-200 to 225-250.

Zweihander: Now gains +5 base damage per strength, previously +10.

Beetle Wand: Increased DMG from 150-175 to 175-200.

Blasting Wand: Decreased APS from 6 to 5.

Bubble Wand: Increased DMG from 100-125 to 125-150. Bubbles explode now.

Dark Wand: Increased DMG from 100-125 to 125-150.

Frozen Orb Wand: Changed projectile and made it fade out a bit to reduce screen clutter from this weapon. Decreased APS from 1.5 to 1. Increased DMG from 75-100 to 225-250.

Kugelblitz Wand: The projectile now emits lightnings less frequently. The projectile now fades out over time. Decreased APS from 1.5 to 1. Increased DMG from 25-75 to 100-300.

Shock Wand: Increased DMG from 50-75 to 75-100.

Slither Wand: Now applies 5 stacks of poison immediately.

Spark Wand: Increased DMG from 50-75 to 75-100.

Cluckeye Bow: Chickens now deal 1700% more damage, previously 1800% more.

Storm Cloud: Increased APS from 4 to 5. Now deals 100-300 damage, previously 150-200.

Bug Fixes

Fixed that freshly acquired blessings would be disabled by default. They are now enabled when you acquire a passive skill level.

Fixed that the Death Mark eye wouldn't fade out during Game Over.

Fixed that the Nurse wouldn't want to heal you when you were poisoned.

Fixed that the game would only display 2 inventory slot hotkeys while playing keyboard-only mode.

Fixed that the random button in title menu could be selected when playing without mouse while only having 1 class unlocked.

Fixed an error relating to the new accessory: Chance's Avarice

Fixed a bug where an event in floor 8 would grant it's reward over and over again upon interacting.

Fixed an error that appeared when you had a Blacksmith Whetstone in your inventory while not having a weapon equipped.

Fixed a bug where weapon swapping would queue up reloads of weapons enabling players to bypass reload time completely.

Fixed that the reload display wouldn't show when the mini health and mini stamina bar were disabled.

Fixed that buffs granted by Panda Mask didn't have a fixed duration.

Fixed that the buff granted by Hand Of Blood didn't have a fixed duration.

Fixed that the textures of Bandit Armor and Battle Armor were swapped.

Fixed that the Brawler trait wouldn't work as intended, it would only grant a buff while 3, 2 or 1 enemies were alive, not working at 3 or more enemies.

Fixed that item panels would display the keyboard keybinding for comparing even while playing with controller.

Fixed a bug where the boss accessory reward would be much less rare than the other rewards making it so you see a ton of accessory reward rooms.

Fixed description of Top Hat helmet.

Fixed Thief stats being wrong in class selection.

Thank you for playing Tiny Rogues!

And thank you for leaving so many good reviews after the newest patch, it is very much noticed and appreciated. You guys are awesome!